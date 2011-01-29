Pacers’ Exclusive Fan Experiences to be Awarded

The Ultimate Pacers Experiences are exclusive experiences that only the Indiana Pacers can offer. A random drawing from registration forms submitted will determine the winner of each award. Below is a list of the applicable home games and the experience one lucky winner will be awarded at those games.

Indiana residents 18 years and older can enter at Conseco Fieldhouse with registration cards on the day of every February home game, with all registrations due by the end of each game. Starting Jan. 31, fans can register on Pacers.com. All registrations are only for the upcoming experience to be awarded. Registration for each award is independent from previous entries, with registrations for specific awards to begin the first business day following the date of the previous award. Only one entry per person per award will be accepted. No purchase is necessary to enter and void where prohibited. The odds of winning are dependent on the number of eligible entries received. For further details and Official Rules, please visit Pacers.com on Monday Jan. 31, 2010.