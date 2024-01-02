Tyrese Haliburton Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced Tuesday that Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Dec. 25-31.

Haliburton guided the Pacers to a 3-0 record during the week and led Indiana with averages of 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 17.7 assists per game – best among all players in the NBA – during the team’s three wins at Houston, at Chicago and vs. New York.

Haliburton finished with 21 points, 20 assists and zero turnovers in the road win at Chicago Dec. 28. He became only the second player in NBA history to record 20 or more points, 20 or more assists and zero turnovers in one game. On Dec. 30, Haliburton scored 22 points and tied the Pacers’ franchise record with a career-high 23 assists in a win over the Knicks. He joined Magic Johnson and John Stockton as the only players in league history to record 20 or more points and 20 or more assists in consecutive games.

Haliburton has posted nine straight double-doubles – the longest streak in his NBA career – and has recorded more double-doubles than any other guard in the NBA this season with 24. He continues to lead all players in the NBA this season in assists with an average of 12.7 per game.

This honor marks the second Player of the Week award of Haliburton’s career and his first this season. He shares honors with Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named Western Conference Player of the Week.