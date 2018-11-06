Tyler Trent Joins Pacers Broadcast Booth

When Tyler Trent got the chance to attend a Pacers game and be part of the radio broadcast with Mark Boyle and Bobby "Slick" Leonard, there was no hesitation.

Trent, a Purdue student whose courageous fight with cancer has garnered national madia attention, grew up a Pacers fan and has always wanted to work in sports.

"I've been a Pacers fan since birth," the 20-year-old Trent explained.

"Huge Reggie fan, huge Pacers fan."

After attending Purdue's upset over Ohio State, Tyler Trent's story went viral following a segment with ESPN's Tom Rinaldi. The story captured the eye of Pacers radio broadcaster Mark Boyle, who invited Tyler to be a part of their broadcast during Indiana's matchup with the Rockets.

"I'm incredibly excited and humbled that (Mark Boyle) would even think of me and want me to come on the broadcast, I couldn't be more thankful," he said.

Before the game began, Tyler got the chance to tour the Pacers locker room, meeting with the players.

After getting a signed jersey from the entire team, Tyler made his way up to the broadcast booth, where he prepared to join Boyle and Leonard for the second quarter.

While on the broadcast, the three-man crew talked about Purdue basketball, Sabonis' toughness, and more as the Pacers wrested the lead from the Rockets.

At one point, the in-arena broadcast showed the trio on the screen, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

As the quarter wound to a close, Boyle noted the impact that Tyler has had by telling his story to the world.

"We are proud of you. We find you to be a very inspirational, courageous person, and it's been a privilege to have you up here." Boyle said.