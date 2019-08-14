Turner, USA Basketball Head to L.A. for Second Week of Training Camp

Editor's Note: This blog will be updated each day Aug. 13-16, 2019, as Pacers center Myles Turner attends the second week of the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Training Camp.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Myles Turner rejoined USA Basketball on Tuesday in Los Angeles for the second week of Men's National Team Training Camp in preparation for next month's FIBA World Cup.

29 players attended the first week of training camp last week in Las Vegas, which culminated in an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday night.

After the game, USA Basketball trimmed the roster to 17 finalists for the World Cup roster, but two of those players withdrew their names from consideration before the group reconvened on Tuesday. Kings forward Marvin Bagley III elected to focus on the upcoming season, while Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry was forced to pull out due to a lingering thumb injury that had prevented him from participating in the first week of training camp.

PHOTO GALLERY: Myles Turner at 2019 USA Basketball Camp »

So Turner joined 14 teammates for another week of practice on Tuesday, but not before enjoying a little downtime in Utah:

This week, the 15 finalists will practice for three days at the Lakers practice facility and then play an exhibition against the Spanish national team on Friday night in Anaheim (10:00 PM ET on NBA TV).

The players joining Turner in L.A. include Kings forward Harrison Barnes, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, Nets guard Joe Harris, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, Bucks center Brook Lopez, Bucks forward Khris Middleton, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Nuggets center Mason Plumlee, Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Rockets forward P.J. Tucker, Celtics guard Kemba Walker, and Spurs guard Derrick White. The final 12-man roster will be selected by USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo and head coach Gregg Popovich.