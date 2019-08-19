Turner, Team USA Head Down Under to Continue Training

Editor's Note: This blog will be updated throughout the week as USA Basketball practices in Melbourne.

Monday, Aug. 19

After two weeks of practice on the West Coast, Pacers center Myles Turner and the USA Basketball Men's National Team traveled down under to Australia over the weekend to continue their preparation for the 2019 FIBA World Cup next month in China.

Turner and his teammates will be in Melbourne through Saturday, Aug. 24, where they will train and play a pair of exhibitions against the Australian national team. They will then head to Sydney for a few more days of practice and an exhibition against Canada on Monday, Aug. 26.

PHOTO GALLERY: Myles Turner at USA Basketball Training in Australia »

Turner is one of 13 players who made the trip to Australia. Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox played in Friday night's exhibition against Spain in Anaheim and was expected to also travel with the team, but decided to withdraw his name from consideration and focus on the upcoming season.

Fox's withdrawal leaves Turner, Harrison Barnes (Kings), Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Joe Harris (Nets), Kyle Kuzma (Lakers), Brook Lopez (Bucks), Khris Middleton (Bucks), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Mason Plumlee (Nuggets), Marcus Smart (Celtics), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Kemba Walker (Celtics), and Derrick White (Spurs). Just one of those 13 players will be need to be cut before the United States opens the World Cup against the Czech Republic in Shanghai on Sept. 1.

Mood can’t wait for this trip! pic.twitter.com/P72xuyv1AP — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) August 17, 2019

After a 17-hour flight to Australia, Turner and his teammates hit the floor on Monday for a light day of practice.

"Right now, we are just focused on getting our stuff down pat: the things we work on in practice, our plays, our defensive schemes, rotations, things like that," Walker said. "We're trying to clean those things up, get better."

Because of limited practice time, one of the biggest focuses for USA Basketball head coach Gregg Popovich on this trip is building chemistry off the court.

"We go to dinner without phones, people actually talk to each other, ask questions and learn about how each other grew up, that sort of thing," Popovich said. "Because it is a brand new basketball team, you have to start not skipping steps and trying to learn about people, and you get as far as you can in a short period of time."