Turner Sheds His Mask, and His Doubters

Myles Turner opened this season with a security-assuring multi-year contract, but also with plenty of skeptics who doubted whether he deserved it.

Now, heading into the final 24 games of the season - the sprint to the finish line that comes following the All-Star break - nobody is questioning Turner's value to the Pacers. He leads the NBA in blocked shots (2.7) and is hitting 41 percent of his 3-point field goal attempts, the reflection of a rare skill set for any player, but particularly a 22-year-old with plenty of time to reach his peak.

The break that ends with Friday's game against New Orleans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse appears to be a natural transition period for Turner, because the mask is coming off. He's worn the plastic protection since breaking his nose in the Dec. 31 game with Atlanta, and while it didn't appear to affect his play he's looking forward to going au naturel the rest of the way. He's not even keeping it for a souvenir.

"I'm done with it," he says. "It was good while it lasted."

Turner couldn't have been blamed for wanting to keep the mask even after his nose healed. He takes plenty of shots to the face around the basket, and if a mask makes him feel more confident and/or fearless, why not? But that's the point. He doesn't need an artificial enhancement to achieve those qualities.

Coach Nate McMillan and some of Turner's teammates say they haven't noticed a difference in Mask-less Turner's play since practice resumed on Wednesday.

"Other than he's a lot uglier," Cory Joseph said.

Just kidding, of course.

"No, he's the same Myles," Joseph said.

"He's been playing amazing. He's definitely Defensive Player of the Year or a candidate for that. He's a presence for us."



Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

Turner's season could be divided a few ways, the most obvious being the pre- and post-mask. In the 16 games he played with it , he averaged 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds on 51 percent shooting, including 43 percent from 3-point range. In the 35 mask-free games before that, he averaged 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds on 50 percent shooting, including 35 percent from 3-point range.

The more valid turning point in Turner's season, though, would be when the calendar flipped to December. Since then he's averaged 15 points and 7.8 rebounds on 52.5 percent shooting, including 47 percent from 3-point range, as well as 2.8 blocks. It was around that time, following a poor performance against the Lakers in Los Angeles, he shifted his focus from scoring to blocking shots and rebounding while letting the offense come to him.

With Victor Oladipo lost for the season, it will come to him more often. But he's not worried about that, either. In fact he's not worried about much of anything. He spent a day of his All-Star break back home in Dallas and then went to the Bahamas. In previous years he made it a point to get in a couple of workouts over the vacation, but he didn't touch a ball or a weight machine this time.

"I just took time to myself," he said. "I didn't think about anything (related to basketball)."

Again, that's a reflection of improved confidence resulting from gradual growth. McMillan has assisted that process by encouraging him to shoot from wherever he's most comfortable but to be aware of time, score and circumstance. A 3-pointer early in the shot clock might not be a great idea, but one off a ball reversal could be.

"Coach has given him so much more freedom to space, or to pop (for a perimeter shot)," assistant coach Dan Burke said. "Having that confidence from Coach and his teammates yelling 'Shoot it!' has really boosted his spirits and his confidence.

"He's not worried about getting that shot, though. He's matured to where he's just playing to win. I've noticed the last two or three weeks, there's a certain resolve and approach that's more business-like and just about winning. There's none of that, 'Man, I'm open!' stuff."

Turner's more relaxed demeanor is noticeable in just about everything he does, aside from blocking shots where he's excelled with his quick reactions. He once played a jittery, caffeinated game, unable even to follow through on a shot attempt before pulling back his hand. This year he's been better at heeding the advice he wrote with a marking pen on the toe of his shoe at the start of the season: TYT! (Take Your Time!).

It applies to many aspects of his game, from slowing his shooting motion and following through on his shot to pausing long enough to read the defense after receiving the ball in the low post. Not coincidentally his assist totals are up despite playing nearly three minutes less per game (28.2) than two seasons ago.

"He's a willing passer out of the post now," Burke said. "He's figured out how it helps him."

He's figured out a lot of things, it seems. It's noticeable to fans in games, but noticeable to coaches in other ways as well.

"You can see it in his eyes," Burke said. "Everything he says is positive and all about business. When you talk to him, he looks at you. He asks questions. He's been a different kid the last three or four weeks."

He'll need to continue being different for the next several weeks. The Pacers' playoff fate could hinge on it.

