Turner-Sabonis Still a Work in Progress

Pairing Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner in the starting lineup had been a topic of conversation around the Pacers since around the midpoint of the 2017-18 season, Sabonis' first with the team.

Given how well he was playing from the day he first grabbed a rebound in blue and gold, it was only natural to wonder about the impact of the two getting extended minutes together.

It finally happened this season, but after 27 games — only 19 in which they both played — the result is inconclusive. The Pacers are winning, compiling an 18-9 record that is better than most people would have predicted with Victor Oladipo still unreturned to the lineup and all the minor injuries that have forced other key players into street clothes. But several other factors have contributed more to the record.

Turner believes his tandem with Sabonis has gone "pretty well." Sabonis offers an "I don't know" but quickly brings up the record as evidence that no changes are needed. McMillan remains committed to it as a feature of the starting lineup but doesn't hesitate to stray from it with his first substitution of each game.

"It's not that it's not working," he said, adding he likes to play Sabonis with the four consistent members of the reserve rotation: Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Doug McDermott, and T.J. McConnell.

It probably would be best to wait until Victor Oladipo returns — still anybody's guess — before passing judgement on whether Sabonis and Turner are a combo that's good for the long haul. Only then will all the intended pieces of the team be in place to establish a foundation to grow from. Oladipo's return will force the players around him to make several tweaks to their games and adjust their roles, which will have an unpredictable effect on playing the two big men together.

For now, all that's obvious is that it hasn't brought out the best in Turner's offensive game. He's averaging career lows in field goal percentage (.424) and free throw percentage (.700), has his second-worst 3-point percentage (.325) and his worst per-minute rebounding average. That one's easily understood, given how Sabonis swallows up most of the rebounds and Turner is spending more time on offense away from the basket.

Turner's scoring average (11.1) is the lowest since his rookie season, but he's also taking fewer shots than in any season since then. Meanwhile, he continues to fulfill his primary role of blocking shots; his 2.4 average ranks third in the NBA, not far below the 2.7 mark that led the league last season.

Turner and Sabonis had one of their best dual performances in Sunday's victory over Charlotte by combining for 26 points and 22 rebounds, with Turner adding five blocked shots and Sabonis getting four assists. It was Turner's third consecutive game in double figures after three in a row in which he combined for just 16 points.

"He's making an adjustment," McMillan said. "He's probably sacrificing more than anybody out there in that starting unit. He's a center but he's playing the four on the offensive end and he's playing the five on the defensive end."

It's not the role Turner envisioned for himself four years ago as a rookie, when he scored 31 points off the bench in a game at Golden State and moved into the starting lineup nine days later. Nor when he scored 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the season-opener his second season. Or, for that matter, when he scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the first game this season.

He's accepting it, though, as painful as it can be.

"Of course I'd like to get more shots up, but we're playing winning basketball right now," he said following Monday's practice at St. Vincent Center. "If I were to stand here and complain about not getting shots while we're winning, how does it look on my part? It's all a matter of me adjusting to playing the four and being aggressive. There's only so many plays you can call, it's a matter of playing within the system and making the right plays."

Turner's stat line would look a lot better if he were hitting 3-pointers at a more normal clip. He had the team's best percentage (.452) after the homecourt victory over Atlanta on Nov. 29 but has since slumped. Getting back to last season's percentage (.388) would make a noticeable difference.

The analytics are mostly kind to the pairing. The two have played 377 minutes together this season and have a +5.5 net rating. More importantly, the starting lineup as a whole measures very well. It has a +13.9 rating, third-best of all five-man units that have played at least 200 minutes, trailing only the starting fives of Utah and Miami.

That was pretty much the point Sabonis was making following Sunday's victory without knowing all the details.

"We're happy," he said. "We're, what, 18-9? We're just both happy we get to play. We have bigger roles, and we're just out there trying to take advantage. At the end of the day everybody on this team has the same character and we just want to win."

McMillan usually breaks up the starting combination in the first quarter by taking out Sabonis. That occurred with 3:38 left on Sunday. Sabonis re-entered the game with 9:50 left in the second period and played a few minutes with the Holiday brothers, McConnell, and McDermott before some of the starters returned to join him.

Recent results have made it difficult to argue with that approach. But it would seem that for the Pacers to contend with the NBA's elite teams, such as the Lakers on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Turner-Sabonis combination will need to be a major part of the attack.

Turner can help the cause by becoming a greater low-post scoring threat, something he was working on following Monday's practice with assistant coach Popeye Jones. Often matched up against smaller defenders, he has been taking more squared-up or fadeaway shots near the basket, such as the one he hit in the first quarter on Sunday.

"He's been much more patient in the post with the ball," McMillan said.

The drop-off in production created a negative atmosphere for Turner on social media, where he had always been an active and positive presence. He has dropped out of Twitter, at least for the time being, to avoid the distractions.

"I just needed a little break; just a break from all that kind of outside noise," he said. "I think it's been good for me. Social media is good...but also a very toxic place. I just wanted to take some time off."

No Return Date for Oladipo

Oladipo talked with the Indianapolis media for the first time since he was revealed as a participant on the television show The Masked Singer.

He described it as a positive experience despite his recent elimination from the show. The episodes were recorded over the summer and he received widespread exposure for his singing talents.

As for his basketball talents, he offered no hint of when he'll put those on display again. He continues to practice full-time with the Pacers, and scrimmages with the second unit. Media members haven't been permitted to watch that part of practice, but they've been exposed to his peak alliteration game.

"At certain moments I'm starting to feel like my old self," he said. "It's a process — a peaceful, patient, positive process. That's all I'm focused on.

"There's some great days and some not-so-good days. For the most part I'm the same way every day. Cool, calm, and collected. I'm just going to prepare myself for anything and everything."

Oladipo has made it clear he wants to be at full strength when he returns. He referred to last season, when he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of 11 games from Nov. 19 through Dec. 12. He returned to play 20 games before suffering the quad tear from which he is still recovering.

"Last year I was out that big chunk of games before I came back and played," he said. "There were some issues going on with my knee then. It wasn't like this injury was just miraculous and I just got hurt out of nowhere, there were problems before (the second injury)."

Oladipo said he is "being patient and listening to my body," but looks forward to returning.

"I believe when I came back at the highest level, I can really help us and we can go to another level."

