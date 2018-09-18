Turner Cracks the Top 50 in ESPN's #NBArank

With four Pacers already named to ESPN's annual #NBArank of the top 100 players, another just made the list as numbers 50-31 were unveiled today.

Myles Turner, who is entering his fourth season as a pro, landed at 48th on the list, and is seen as a candidate for a breakout season.

"Indiana's best chance to add a second star next to Victor Oladipo is a breakout season from Turner," writes Austin Tedesco. "Indiana likes the Turner-Oladipo screen game (top 20 in volume, according to Second Spectrum), and Turner flashing more 3-point prowess would work wonders for the Pacers' offense."

ESPN's #NBArank: Four Pacers Ranked Between 100-51 »

Last season, Turner ranked 36 on ESPN's list, with the thought that he would have a breakout season. That ranking, however, hadn't accounted for Victor Oladipo emergence as an All-Star and leading scorer of the Pacers.

With Darren Collison (94), Domantas Sabonis (89), Tyreke Evans (87), Thaddeus Young (86), and Turner (48) all accounted for on the list, that leaves only Victor Oladipo yet to be named in ESPN's #NBArank.

SI's Rankings: See Where Pacers Landed »

Last season, Oladipo was ranked 78th, but figures to fly up the charts after his incredible 2017-18 season. Stay tuned as the rest of the rankings will be released throughout the week.