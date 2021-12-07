T.J. McConnell Undergoes Successful Surgery on Right Wrist

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell suffered an injury to his right wrist during the Pacers game against the Atlanta Hawks on December 1.

McConnell visited Dr. Michelle Carlson of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York this morning, who performed successful surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist.

McConnell will remain in a cast for the next 10-12 weeks, after which the medical team will assess his status and estimate a timeline for his return to basketball activity.