Tim Sinclair Joins the Pacers as Public Address Announcer

As the Pacers tip off Opening Week presented by Kroger, fans will notice a new voice filling the air at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The voice belongs to Tim Sinclair, who is joining Pacers Sports & Entertainment as the Public Address Announcer for the upcoming season.

"We are excited to bring Tim on as part of our team," said VP of Game Operations Dean Heaviland. "He brings with him years of experience and a voice that will resonate with Pacers fans.

"We also want to thank Jerry Baker, who was the team's previous PA Announcer for the 51st season and the team’s original radio voice, for his tremendous service to the organization," added Heaviland.

When asked to describe his style of public address announcing, Sinclair — an avid basketball fan — painted the picture of someone who is able to enhance the fans' experience by delivering accurate and entertaining sound bites.

"I've always felt my role is to reflect what the crowd either is feeling, or potentially should be feeling," Sinclair explained. "To be a part of the environment, but not distracting from it."

Sinclair, who has two boys, ages 9 and 11, is excited that his kids will have the chance to hear his calls during Pacers games this season.

"They're huge NBA fans and they are just as excited as I am about this," he said.

When asked about whether he will be carrying over certain Pacers traditions, such as the famous "Two-ahh" made popular by Reb Porter, Sinclair hinted at the possibility, but said that you'll just have to come to a game to find out.

"I want to be authentically me, and yet also understand the traditions and the things that have gone into Pacers basketball for a long time," Sinclair explained. "I think I'll have some calls that are stereotypically me, and then there will be some odes to things that have been done in the past as well. People will just have to come by and see how that sounds."