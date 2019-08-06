Tickets for Oct. 5 NBA India Game to Go On Sale Aug. 13

MUMBAI, Aug. 6, 2019 – NBA India announced today that registration for tickets for The NBA India Game 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 5 will go live beginning today at 12:00 p.m. IST and will run until Sunday, Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m. IST. Ticket sales for the game will go live for registered fans Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 12:00 p.m. To pre-register for tickets, fans can visit https://in.bookmyshow.com/special/nba-india-games-2019/ET00105165.

The NBA India Games 2019, which will feature the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers playing two preseason games Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai, will mark the first games that teams from a North American sports league have played in India. The NBA India Games 2019 will be managed by BookMyShow in association with AEG. Details about The NBA India Game on Oct. 4 will be announced at a later date.

"The league has been working very closely with the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers to bring the authentic NBA experience to fans in India this October," said NBA India Managing Director, Diane Gotua. "Our first-ever NBA games in India will celebrate the continued growth of basketball in India and the passionate fans across the country who support basketball and the NBA year-round."

"After enthralling Indian audiences with some of the most marquee global entertainment experiences across the live entertainment landscape in the last few years, we are thrilled to be a part of NBA's debut games in India," said BookMyShow COO – Live Entertainment, Albert Almeida. "As the promoter for the games, it is an honour for us to host what will be the first-ever games played in India by teams from a global sporting league."

"There has never been a more perfect time to bring the most popular basketball league, teams and players to India," said President and CEO AEG Asia, Adam Wilkes. "Having partnered with the NBA for more than a decade to promote basketball throughout Europe and China, we are excited to share the world's greatest sport with the tremendous Indian fans."

Once registered, fans will have access to the court layout and pricing through an interactive 3D layout of the venue, giving them a 360-degree view and making them eligible to purchase tickets to the game when ticket sales go live Aug. 13. Fans can secure VIP experiences, including on-court photos and the opportunities to shoot free throws on the court, by visiting the BookMyShow app on iOS and Android and website with tickets priced INR 4,500 and up. For an overview of venue layout, fans can visit https://playcanv.as/b/wtAdeT9F/.

The Kings, under the leadership of the NBA's first Indian-born majority governor and Mumbai-native Vivek Ranadivé, currently feature 2018 No. 2 overall draft pick Marvin Bagley III, 2017 No. 5 overall draft pick De'Aaron Fox and 2016 No. 6 overall draft pick Buddy Hield (Bahamas). The Pacers, under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Herb Simon - the longest-tenured NBA governor - currently feature two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo, 2015 No. 11 overall draft pick Myles Turner and 2017 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.

For more information, fans in India can follow the NBA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and use the hashtag #NBAIndiaGames2019. For the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos and more, download the official NBA App on iOS and Android.