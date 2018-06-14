Steve Gansey Named Head Coach of Pacers Summer League Team

June 14, 2018 – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today Head Coach Steve Gansey will serve as head coach for the Indiana Pacers summer league team.

All 30 teams will compete in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 – the first time the entire league will be represented at the annual showcase for up-and-coming talent in Las Vegas. The 14th NBA Summer League will take place July 6-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

With every team participating, NBA Summer League 2018 will expand to 12 days and 82 games as part of the usual tournament-style schedule. Teams will compete in three preliminary games before being seeded in a tournament that culminates with the Championship Game on July 17. Each team will play at least five games and as many as eight.

Below is the complete schedule for the Pacers in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018.

PACERS 2018 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Friday, July 6: Pacers vs. Houston | 3:00 PM ET | NBA TV | Cox Pavilion

Saturday, July 7: Pacers vs. San Antonio | 3:30 PM ET | ESPN2 | Thomas & Mack Center

Monday, July 9: Pacers vs. Cleveland | 5:00 PM ET | ESPN2 | Cox Pavilion

Wednesday, July 11 - Tuesday, July 17: Tournament Play

"I am extremely honored to lead the Pacers during the summer in Las Vegas," Gansey said. "This is an opportunity I have been looking forward to since I got into coaching in the G League and can't wait to grow the already cohesive relationship between the Pacers and the Mad Ants."

Gansey concluded his third season as head coach of the Mad Ants elevating his career record to 79-71. He also served as interim head coach during the 2011-12 season.

The Mad Ants were guided by Gansey’s offensive and defensive prowess to the second division title in franchise history and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Fort Wayne finished near the top across the G League in offensive field goal percentage (fourth), free throw percentage (fourth) and points per game (ninth). The Mad Ants also added the fourth most steals per game and forced the seventh most turnovers per contest on defense.

Gansey coached seven Pacers players this past season in Fort Wayne, including Ike Anigbogu, TJ Leaf, Trey McKinney Jones, Alex Poythress and Glenn Robinson III; as well as two-way players Ben Moore and Edmond Sumner.

"We hope Steve will come in and show us some new ideas. He'll have an opportunity to run the summer league team with those ideas both the Pacers and Mad Ants want to instill in our players," Pacers Head Coach Nate McMillan said. "We're looking for him to be creative with some of the things he has done with the Mad Ants."

