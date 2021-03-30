Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Statement on the Passing of Longtime Pacers Sports & Entertainment Photographer Frank McGrath
Frank McGrath was a beloved member of the Pacers Sports & Entertainment family for so many years, capturing our special moments with his camera and documenting so much of the history of our organization. He was a friend and mentor to many here, and he will be missed.
We mourning his passing, and we send his wife, Donna, and the entire family our deepest condolences and prayers during this difficult time.
