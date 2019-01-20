Statement on the Passing of Jimmy Rayl

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jimmy Rayl, who played on the Pacers’ original team in 1967.

Jimmy, the 'Splendid Splinter', was a true Indiana basketball legend. As a former Mr. Basketball at Kokomo High School and All-American at Indiana University, he went on to play on the first Pacers team in the 1967-68 season. Rayl was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment offers heartfelt condolences to the Rayl family.