Statement on the Passing of Jerry Harkness

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Harkness, whose accolades as a gifted athlete and basketball player were outweighed only by his servant's heart and commitment to others. He was loved for his selflessness and service, and it was clear to all that what motivated him most was his relentless passion for growing community.

"Jerry was a true Hall of Famer, on and off the court, and all of us at Pacers Sports & Entertainment keep him and his family in our prayers."