Statement on The Passing of Former Fever Head Coach Anne Donovan

Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Indiana Fever are deeply saddened by the loss of Anne Donovan, a legendary figure both on and off the basketball court and remembered specifically as the Fever’s first coach.

"Anne Donovan meant a great deal to me, professionally, personally and to our franchise," said Kelly Krauskopf, President of the Fever and the only chief executive in franchise history. Krauskopf hired Donovan as the team's interim coach for its inaugural season in 2000 while general manager and head coach Nell Fortner concluded her stint as coach of the U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team.

"First and foremost, she was a personal friend of mine," added Krauskopf. "I have lost a friend and someone who’s had an impact on the basketball world, certainly with the Fever. She'll forever be part of our history. She’s always been a part of our family."

"We've shared a lot of stories and a lot of laughs over that first season. There will never be another first year. And there will never be another Anne Donovan. She was a professional and a class act. The roots of women’s basketball are embedded with her name, and so is our franchise."

Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Indiana Fever offer heartfelt condolences to the Donovan family.