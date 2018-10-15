Statement on the Passing of Dick Tinkham

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of one of the Pacers' founding fathers, Richard “Dick” Tinkham.

Dick was a guiding light in the formation of both the American Basketball Association (ABA) and the Indiana Pacers, who would become the ABA’s flagship franchise. He was instrumental in pulling together the initial ownership group and worked tirelessly behind the scenes in overcoming many obstacles to ensure the Pacers would remain a viable franchise and eventually forever transform the Indianapolis sports landscape by moving into Market Square Arena and the National Basketball Association.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment offers heartfelt condolences to the Tinkham family.