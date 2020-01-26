Statement on the Passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Statement from Pacers Sports & Entertainment Chairman and CEO Herb Simon:

"Pacers Sports & Entertainment joins the sports and basketball worlds in mourning the tragic loss of one of the NBA’s all-time greats, Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter, Gianna.

Our sincerest sympathies go to Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, and his other daughters, as well as the additional victims and their families.

Kobe defined dedication, excellence and commitment throughout his stellar career and he will be greatly missed. This is a sad day for us all."

Statement from Larry Bird:

"I know we will all be struggling to find the words to express our sense of deep sorrow and tragic loss of losing Kobe and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was not only an icon in the sports arena, he was a man of the world and touched so many lives and communities in the most positive ways. His star was continuing to rise every day and he knew no limits because of his many intellectual and creative talents and desire to give back to others – his passion for the game, for his family and for others was apparent in everything he accomplished. My family and I send our condolences to Kobe's family, our hearts are broken."