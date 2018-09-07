Social Roundup: Vic Meets a Legend; Myles and Domas Team Up

Following Serena Williams' US Open semifinal victory over Anastasija Sevastova, Williams was congratulated in the hallway by Victor Oladipo.

The Pacers' All-Star guard was on hand to witness Williams, one of the greatest athletes in the world, as she advanced one step closer to her 24th Grand Slam title.

At the conclusion of Williams' victory, Oladipo posted on his Instagram story: "Just witnessing greatness."

In the tunnels of Arthur Ashe stadium in Queens, NY, Oladipo greeted Williams with a congratulatory hug, and posed for a photo taken by Getty Images photographer Cassy Athena.

Meanwhile, down south, a pair of Pacers forwards spent a week together working out as the 2018-19 season quickly approaches.

Domantas Sabonis came to Texas to take part of some of Myles' offseason training, including his yoga sessions.

The frontline pairing looks ready to crash the boards.

SOLID week of work with the Big Fella Back In Texas! Estamos Listos!!! @Dsabonis11 pic.twitter.com/wxxxbOcqWd — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) September 7, 2018

In what seems to be a common hobby among Pacers players over the last decade, TJ Leaf showed off his angling skills, holding up an impressive catch of the day.