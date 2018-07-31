Social Roundup: Catching Up with Your Favorite Pacers Players

Following the NBA has nearly become a year-round commitment. Between the Draft, free agency, and Summer League, there's plenty of daily NBA news well into July.

But we've finally come upon the one true lull in the schedule. Player movement has slowed down, we're still waiting on the 2018-19 schedule, and training camp is still a couple months away.

Thankfully, the gift of social media allows us to still keep tabs on our favorite players throughout the doldrums of late summer. This particular Pacers team is full of young and energetic players who enjoy documenting their lives on Instagram and Twitter.

Want to see what they've been up to this summer? Keep scrolling to find out.

Of course, plenty of players have been staying fit as they prepare for next season. For example, newcomer Kyle O'Quinn posted some photos of him doing some intense work in the pool, while 2018 first-round pick Aaron Holiday has been working out with his brothers, fellow NBA players Jrue and Justin.

:@Nextsubject A post shared by Kyle OQuinn (@kyle.oquinn) on Jul 13, 2018 at 11:23am PDT

Family business. A post shared by Aaron Holiday (@the_4th_holiday) on Jul 17, 2018 at 7:51pm PDT

A few players were able to get some game action against international competition, representing their home countries in 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifying.

Good W A post shared by Cory Joseph (@coryjoseph) on Jun 29, 2018 at 8:58pm PDT

All-Star guard Victor Oladipo has spent a lot of time in the gym, but he took a short break from his training a couple weeks ago to film himself doing the "In My Feelings" Challenge. Oladipo's take on the popular dance to the new Drake song went viral, recently surpassing a million views on Instagram.

Oladipo and Myles Turner recently attended a USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas, where they had the opportunity to train and compete with many of the NBA's best players.

Always An Honor @cassyathenaphoto A post shared by Myl3s Turn3r (@turner_myles) on Jul 28, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

While everyone on the team is doing plenty of training to prepare for next season, the offseason also provides players with a chance to follow other interests.

Many players have been keeping tabs on other sports. Croatian forward Bojan Bogdanovic was thrilled with his country's remarkable run to the World Cup title game, while his Pacers teammate Cory Joseph recently showed off his own soccer skills in a charity exhibition.

Famjam 2018 A post shared by Cory Joseph (@coryjoseph) on Jul 21, 2018 at 12:23am PDT

New Pacers forward Doug McDermott was a spectator at the 2018 U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills, while O'Quinn was keeping close tabs on last weekend's WNBA All-Star Game.

Golf guys A post shared by Doug McDermott (@dougmcd03) on Jun 17, 2018 at 12:36pm PDT

Several Pacers players have used the summer break to travel.

Veteran forward Thaddeus Young took his family to Orlando to visit the major theme parks, point guard Darren Collison traveled to China with fellow NBA players Langston Galloway and E'Twaun Moore, and big man Domantas Sabonis was in Idaho last weekend to serve as a groomsman in former Gonzaga teammate Kevin Pangos' wedding.

Running away from the Dragon in Diagon Alley.... @UniversalORL ... He was close to getting us because @Mrs___Young21 slow feet... #familytrip pic.twitter.com/QamNuN89RH — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) July 22, 2018

We are THAT family this year... matching shirts @yungsmoove21 pic.twitter.com/9SwucjjmYX — Shekinah Young (@Mrs___Young21) July 21, 2018

Great Wall of China! A post shared by Darren Collison (@darrencollison_) on Jul 9, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

Pacers players have also used the offseason and their platform to do good deeds. In a touching post, second-round pick Alize Johnson revealed that he used his first NBA paycheck to surprise his mom with a new car.

Other players have been doing good works in the community.

Collison spent the past couple weeks coaching Team Challenge ALS in The Basketball Tournament, McDermott was thrilled to see Creighton manager Dan Young distribute a bunch of McDermott shirts on a mission trip in Ghana, and second-year guard Edmond Sumner helped coach campers at several stops on the 2018 Jr. Pacers Summer Hoops Tour.

There are certainly plenty of @dougmcdermott & @BluejayMBB fans here in Ghana as @manajays manager Dan Young has been leading some great basketball sessions! pic.twitter.com/eIfaaayXff — MOAM (@MngrsOnAMission) July 11, 2018