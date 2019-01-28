Show Your Support for Victor Oladipo

Pacers fans, we have two ways that you can show your support to Victor Oladipo and wish him well during the recovery process:

1. Sign our online card for Victor with a written message, photo, or video. This card will be shared with Victor:

2. Fans at the Golden State game on Monday, Jan. 28 are invited to sign a “Together 4 Vic” banner outside of Section 9 throughout the night. Then, any fans are invited to visit the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Entry Pavilion during normal business hours through Saturday, Feb. 2 to sign the banner in person. The banner signed by fans will be displayed outside Bankers Life Fieldhouse starting Tuesday, Feb. 5.