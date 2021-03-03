Sabonis, Stanley to Participate in NBA All-Star 2021 Events

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Basketball Association announced Tuesday that Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis and guard Cassius Stanley will participate in events during NBA All-Star 2021. Sabonis will participate in the Taco Bell® Skills Challenge and Stanley will compete in AT&T Slam Dunk on Sunday, March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, where the league's annual celebration of the game will take place on one night for the first time.

Sabonis, who was selected to his second consecutive NBA All-Star Game last week, will also participate in the Skills Challenge for the second straight season. He finished as the runner-up in the competition during NBA All-Star 2020. Sabonis also previously participated in NBA All-Star Weekend in 2017 and 2018 as part of the Rising Stars Challenge.

Stanley, a 6-6 rookie guard, was selected by the Pacers with the 54th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is the 12th Pacers player to take part in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest and the first since Victor Oladipo in 2018.