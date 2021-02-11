Sabonis Seventh in Second Fan Returns for 2021 All-Star Voting

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant continue to lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2021 presented by AT&T. The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal join James and Durant as leaders at their respective position groups.

Please see below for the top 10 vote getters for each position group in both conferences. Voting ends on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 11:59 PM ET.

NBA ALL-STAR VOTING 2021: SECOND FAN RETURNS

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

1. Kevin Durant (BKN) 4,234,433

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 3,282,478

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 3,022,105

4. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 1,680,780

5. Jimmy Butler (MIA) 662,691

6. Bam Adebayo (MIA) 578,133

7. Domantas Sabonis (IND) 397,711

8. Julius Randle (NYK) 387,144

9. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 352,667

10. Jerami Grant (DET) 282,605

Guards

1. Bradley Beal (WAS) 2,528,719

2. Kyrie Irving (BKN) 2,104,130

3. James Harden (BKN) 1,829,504

4. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 1,062,888

5. Zach LaVine (CHI) 936,309

6. Trae Young (ATL) 737,126

7. Collin Sexton (CLE) 365,942

8. Derrick Rose (NYK) 342,177

9. Russell Westbrook (WAS) 339,498

10. Fred VanVleet (TOR) 255,161

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (LAL) 4,369,533

2. Nikola Jokic (DEN) 3,006,981

3. Kawhi Leonard (LAC) 2,462,621

4. Anthony Davis (LAL) 2,329,371

5. Paul George (LAC) 1,024,233

6. Zion Williamson (NOP) 842,439

7. Andrew Wiggins (GSW) 552,661

8. Christian Wood (HOU) 525,018

9. Brandon Ingram (NOP) 433,041

10. Carmelo Anthony (POR) 346,812

Guards

1. Stephen Curry (GSW) 4,033,050

2. Luka Doncic (DAL) 2,484,552

3. Damian Lillard (POR) 2,095,157

4. Donovan Mitchell (UTA) 479,241

5. Ja Morant (MEM) 467,632

6. Devin Booker (PHX) 391,116

7. Chris Paul (PHX) 278,128

8. Klay Thompson (GSW) 225,169

9. CJ McCollum (POR) 218,160

10. Alex Caruso(LAL) 214,997