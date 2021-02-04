Sabonis Seventh in First Fan Returns for 2021 All-Star Voting

The Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2021 presented by AT&T. The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal join Durant and James as the leaders at their respective position groups.

Please see below for the top 10 vote getters for each position group in both conferences. The next fan voting update will be shared on Thursday, Feb. 11.

NBA ALL-STAR VOTING 2021: FIRST FAN RETURNS

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

1. Kevin Durant (BKN) 2,302,705

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 1,752,185

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 1,584,028

4. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 822,151

5. Jimmy Butler (MIA) 327,929

6. Bam Adebayo (MIA) 307,498

7. Domantas Sabonis (IND) 186,275

8. Julius Randle (NYK) 175,325

9. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 159,767

10. Jerami Grant (DET) 134,487

Guards

1. Bradley Beal (WAS) 1,273,817

2. Kyrie Irving (BKN) 1,093,611

3. James Harden (BKN) 1,014,763

4. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 590,195

5. Zach LaVine (CHI) 486,547

6. Trae Young (ATL) 368,126

7. Collin Sexton (CLE) 207,218

8. Derrick Rose (DET) 183,899

9. Russell Westbrook (WAS) 137,641

10. Ben Simmons (PHI) 117,993

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (LAL) 2,288,676

2. Nikola Jokic (DEN) 1,477,975

3. Kawhi Leonard (LAC) 1,285,777

4. Anthony Davis (LAL) 1,192,881

5. Paul George (LAC) 549,280

6. Zion Williamson (NOP) 411,668

7. Andrew Wiggins (GSW) 264,781

8. Christian Wood (HOU) 261,009

9. Brandon Ingram (NOP) 230,387

10. Carmelo Anthony (POR) 179,310

Guards

1. Stephen Curry (GSW) 2,113,178

2. Luka Doncic (DAL) 1,395,719

3. Damian Lillard (POR) 998,853

4. Ja Morant (MEM) 257,743

5. Donovan Mitchell (UTA) 236,850

6. Devin Booker (PHX) 173,755

7. Chris Paul (PHX) 128,127

8. CJ McCollum (POR) 104,965

9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander(OKC) 99,296

10. Klay Thompson (GSW) 99,094