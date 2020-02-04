Sabonis to Participate in Skills Challenge at 2020 All-Star Weekend

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis will be a busy man at All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

The NBA announced Tuesday that Sabonis will take place in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 15. The event is part of All-Star Saturday Night, which also includes the 3-Point and Slam Dunk contests.

Last week, Sabonis was named to his first All-Star team. He will play in the 69th annual All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center. Sabonis will be drafted to play on either Team LeBron or Team Giannis on Thursday night.

In the Skills Challenge, Sabonis will compete against Miami's Bam Adebayo, the Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley, Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton, Detroit's Derrick Rose, Toronto's Pascal Siakam, and Boston's Jayson Tatum.

A 6-11 center in his fourth season out of Gonzaga, Sabonis is currently averaging 18.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He leads the Pacers in both scoring and rebounding, is sixth in the NBA in rebounding, and is third in the league with 38 double-doubles.