Sabonis Ninth in Third Fan Returns for 2020 All-Star Voting

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 – The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James leads the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić by 149,564 votes for the top spot in the Western Conference and among all NBA players in the third fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by Google.

The NBA All-Star Game starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference will be the team captains and draft the rosters for the 69th NBA All-Star Game. The NBA All-Star Draft will air Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. The captains will choose from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their selections regardless of conference affiliation.

Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with every voter completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.

Today (Jan. 16) and the final day for All-Star voting (Jan. 20) are the last of five "2-for-1 Days," allowing fans to have their votes count twice through all voting platforms from 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, next Thursday, Jan. 23 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader. The network will also announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 30 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

In the third fan returns, James, the Lakers’ Anthony Davis and the LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard hold the top three spots, in that order, in the Western Conference frontcourt. Dončić has the most votes among the West guards, followed by the Houston Rockets' James Harden.

In the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving leads the Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker by 16,985 votes for second place among guards, behind first-place Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. In the frontcourt, the Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam has passed the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid by 34,668 votes for the second spot, behind first-place Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA ALL-STAR VOTING 2020 PRESENTED BY GOOGLE: FIRST FAN RETURNS

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 4,474,107

2. Pascal Siakam (TOR) 2,433,411

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 2,389,743

4. Jimmy Butler (MIA) 2,046,257

5. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 1,622,635

6. Tacko Fall (BOS) 757,375

7. Bam Adebayo (MIA) 529,244

8. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 398,213

9. Domantas Sabonis (IND) 381,390

10. Andre Drummond (DET) 325,178

Guards

1. Trae Young (ATL) 2,066,924

2. Kyrie Irving (BKN) 1,814,618

3. Kemba Walker (BOS) 1,797,633

4. Derrick Rose (DET) 1,381,934

5. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 848,293

6. Zach LaVine (CHI) 847,632

7. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 718,355

8. Ben Simmons (PHI) 629,199

9. Bradley Beal (WAS) 609,899

10. Fred VanVleet (TOR) 546,471

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (LAL) 4,747,887

2. Anthony Davis (LAL) 4,412,619

3. Kawhi Leonard (LAC) 2,973,076

4. Paul George (LAC) 1,171,616

5. Nikola Jokic (DEN) 889,387

6. Carmelo Anthony (POR) 784,038

7. Kristaps Porzingis (DAL) 774,056

8. Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 746,013

9. Brandon Ingram (NOP) 672,666

10. Dwight Howard (LAL) 670,643

Guards

1. Luka Doncic (DAL) 4,598,323

2. James Harden (HOU) 2,934,614

3. Damian Lillard (POR) 984,140

4. Alex Caruso (LAL) 894,827

5. Russell Westbrook (HOU) 837,187

6. Stephen Curry (GSW) 819,352

7. Donovan Mitchell (UTA) 673,917

8. Devin Booker (PHX) 577,035

9. D'Angelo Russell (GSW) 491,047

10. Ja Morant (MEM) 399,703