Sabonis Named Reserve on 2020 NBA All-Star Team

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Basketball Association announced Thursday that Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis was named as a reserve for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game to be held Feb. 16 in Chicago.

In his fourth season in the NBA and third with the Pacers, Sabonis is a first-time NBA All-Star. Sabonis previously participated in NBA All-Star Weekend in 2017 and 2018 as part of the Rising Stars Challenge. This season, Sabonis is averaging career highs in points (18.0), rebounds (12.8), and assists (4.6) per game. Sabonis had the first triple-double of his career at Denver on Jan. 19 with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists; followed by another a week later at Portland with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. His 37 double-doubles for the season rank third in the NBA.

"This is a great honor personally, but more importantly a great honor for my teammates, my coaches and the entire Pacers' franchise," said Sabonis. "This is a result of being a team in the truest sense of the word and our record reflects that. I look forward to representing the Pacers, Indianapolis and Indiana at All-Star weekend."

Sabonis is the 14th Pacers player to be named to the All-Star team (Don Buse, Billy Knight, Reggie Miller, Detlef Schrempf, Rik Smits, Dale Davis, Jermaine O’Neal, Brad Miller, Ron Artest, Danny Granger, Roy Hibbert, Paul George, and Victor Oladipo are the others).