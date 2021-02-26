Sabonis Added to 2021 NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Basketball Association announced Friday that Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, March 7, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In his fifth NBA season and fourth with the Pacers, Sabonis was named an NBA All-Star for the second consecutive season. Sabonis previously participated in his first NBA All-Star Game in 2020, and NBA All-Star Weekend in 2017 and 2018 as part of the Rising Stars Challenge.

Sabonis set a Pacers franchise record by opening the season with 16 consecutive double-doubles. He ranks second in the NBA this season overall with 24 double-doubles. Sabonis has posted three triple-doubles on the year and is now the franchise’s leader in career triple-doubles with seven.

Sabonis is the sixth player in franchise history to be selected to multiple NBA All-Star Games, joining Jermaine O’Neal (6), Reggie Miller (5), Paul George (4), Roy Hibbert (2) and Victor Oladipo (2).