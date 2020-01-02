Sabonis 10th in First Fan Returns for 2019 All-Star Voting

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 – The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the NBA and their respective conferences in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by Google. Dončić leads Antetokounmpo by 599 votes for the top spot among all players.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with every voter completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Dončić, the 2018-19 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, leads all NBA players with 1,073,957 fan votes to earn the top spot among Western Conference guards. The Houston Rockets’ James Harden is second among West guards with 749,080 votes.

LeBron James, a 15-time NBA All-Star, has 1,020,851 votes to earn the top spot in the Western Conference frontcourt. James’ Lakers teammate Anthony Davis ranks second in the West frontcourt with 955,246 votes, followed by the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard with 740,657 votes.

Antetokounmpo, an NBA All-Star starter in each of the previous three seasons, is the top vote-getter among all Eastern Conference players, receiving 1,073,358 votes in the frontcourt group. Joining Antetokounmpo at the top of the East frontcourt are second-place Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers (606,534) and third-place Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors (544,302).

In the East guard group, the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young leads with 443,412 votes. The Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving is the second-leading guard with 432,481 votes, putting him 450 votes ahead of third-place Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics (432,031).

The NBA All-Star 2020 team rosters will be drafted by the two captains. They will choose from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their selections regardless of conference affiliation. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, Jan. 23 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader. The network will also announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 30 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

NBA ALL-STAR VOTING 2020 PRESENTED BY GOOGLE: FIRST FAN RETURNS

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 1,073,358

2. Joel Embiid (PHI) 606,534

3. Pascal Siakam (TOR) 544,302

4. Jimmy Butler (MIA) 431,483

5. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 364,137

6. Tacko Fall (BOS) 110,269

7. Bam Adebayo (MIA) 104,086

8. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 75,420

9. Andre Drummond (DET) 68,076

10. Domantas Sabonis (IND) 67,482

Guards

1. Trae Young (ATL) 443,412

2. Kyrie Irving (BKN) 432,481

3. Kemba Walker (BOS) 432,031

4. Derrick Rose (DET) 233,669

5. Zach LaVine (CHI) 174,991

6. Ben Simmons (PHI) 159,065

7. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 156,537

8. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 154,139

9. Bradley Beal (WAS) 149,640

10. Spencer Dinwiddie (BKN) 94,618

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (LAL) 1,020,851

2. Anthony Davis (LAL) 955,246

3. Kawhi Leonard (LAC) 740,657

4. Paul George (LAC) 280,894

5. Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 173,129

6. Kristaps Porzingis (DAL) 171,749

7. Nikola Jokic (DEN) 160,934

8. Carmelo Anthony (POR) 142,292

9. Brandon Ingram (NOP) 118,188

10. Dwight Howard (LAL) 69,785

Guards

1. Luka Doncic (DAL) 1,073,957

2. James Harden (HOU) 749,080

3. Damian Lillard (POR) 202,498

4. Stephen Curry (GSW) 191,149

5. Russell Westbrook (HOU) 189,005

6. D'Angelo Russell (GSW) 122,499

7. Donovan Mitchell (UTA) 108,349

8. Alex Caruso (LAL) 92,233

9. Devin Booker (PHX) 91,817

10. Ja Morant (MEM) 77,081