Rook’s Books Founders Honored with Hoosier Lottery Community Impact Award

In 2020, during National Family Caregivers Month and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Shecara and Thomas Reives established Rook's Books Publishing, LLC – an endeavor to "tell the stories of triumph seldom heard, and to motivate families and caregivers of all types."

The Indiana Pacers and Hoosier Lottery were thrilled to honor Shecara and Thomas with the Hoosier Lottery Community Impact Award at the December 31, 2021 home game against the Chicago Bulls at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The genesis of Rook's Books began on June 9, 2017 when twin brothers Rook and Carmine were born prematurely. While Rook's journey ended on June 18, 2017, Carmine survived through more than 150 days in the NICU with Rook now his Guardian Angel.

To help support other families impacted by similar circumstances, Shecara and Thomas officially founded Rook's Books with the 2020 Book Drive generating more than 1,500 books followed by the 2021 event which saw over 2,000 donations! Carmine has even started making his own donations in honor of his brother as a cornerstone of Rook's Books and its mission.

The annual drive takes place each November. With an even more successful Book Drive during the most recent 2021 holiday season, Rook's Books has now accumulated more than 3,500 donations to-date. These books are delivered directly to NICU families in the Indianapolis area fulfilling a need Shecara first recognized during her family's experience back in 2017. For her, "telling the stories of our little heroes as we reach new heights, encouraging families and kids around the world" remains at the core of Rook's Books.

Shecara and Thomas were presented the Hoosier Lottery Community Impact Award by Pacers player Kelan Martin and Director of Public Relations at Hoosier Lottery, Julie Mahurin.

Since 1989, the Hoosier Lottery has given back to the Hoosier State - more than six billion dollars to an array of reputable causes throughout the state, helping to build a Stronger, Safer, Smarter Indiana.

You can visit the Rook's Books website here.