Rick Fuson Elected Indiana Sports Corp Chairman of the Board

INDIANAPOLIS - Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and Chief Operating Officer, has been elected chairman of the Indiana Sports Corp Board of Directors. Fuson becomes the eighth chairman of the board since Indiana Sports Corp's inception in 1979. Jennifer Pope Baker, Executive Director of the Women's Fund of Central Indiana, was elected as Vice Chair. After serving nearly seven years as board chairman, Scott Dorsey will remain on the board and assume the role of immediate past chairman.

"Rick and Jennifer are exceptional leaders in our community and we are excited they have agreed to take an expanded role with Indiana Sports Corp as our Board Chair and Vice Chair," said Ryan Vaughn, Indiana Sports Corp president. "As our organization strives to fulfill our mission each and every day, we rely on the community-minded individuals who comprise our board to play a significant part in our success. We are grateful for the strong leadership Scott has shown our organization the past seven years and look forward to the impact Rick and Jennifer will have in these new roles."

In his current role at Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Fuson is responsible for operations of all aspects of the business and facilities elements. Through his more than 30 years in the sports industry, Fuson has been active in pursuing major events for Bankers Life Fieldhouse and the City of Indianapolis. Fuson held management and committee roles in numerous impactful community events, including the 2012 Super Bowl Village Committee, 2002 FIBA World Basketball Championships, 1987 Pan American Games, five NCAA Final Fours, numerous Big Ten Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments, among others. Fuson currently serves as the Founding Chair of the Local Organizing Committee Board of Directors for the 2021 NBA All-Star.

"I am absolutely thrilled to serve as Board Chairman of Indiana Sports Corp," commented Rick Fuson, President and COO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "I started working with Indiana Sports Corp in 1984, so I know firsthand the outstanding work ISC does in our community and I look forward to working with the vast network of supporters to continue making our city and state a great place to live, work and play. The sports strategy for Indianapolis designed nearly 40 years ago has worked fantastically and continues to provide millions of dollars of economic impact today."

Under Baker's leadership, the Women's Fund has become the expert resource for issues impacting women and girls in central Indiana and a leader in seeking solutions in helping emerging adult women move from economic instability to economic security. Baker is active in many volunteer roles throughout the city, currently serving in her third year as the Local Organizing Committee Chair for the Indy Women in Tech Championship driven by Group1001. She is also a longtime Indiana Sports Corp volunteer formerly serving on local organizing committees for the P&G Gymnastics Championships and multiple NCAA Women's Final Fours in addition being an Executive Committee member for Indy's Super Cure and NFL Team Liaison for Super Bowl XLVI.

"I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve as a volunteer in a wide variety of ways for Indiana Sports Corp over the past twenty-nine years and am excited to continue my service in this new way," said Jennifer Pope Baker, Executive Director of the Women's Fund of Central Indiana. "I highly respect and admire Ryan Vaughn and the talented staff of Indiana Sports Corp and I look forward to working with Rick Fuson and the rest of the Board of Directors to continue to elevate the reputation of Indianapolis as the sports event capital of the world."

Fuson and Baker join the following members of the Indiana Sports Corp Executive Committee: Scott Dorsey (High Alpha), Cindy Simon-Skjodt (Samerian Foundation), Steve Sanner (Jiffy Lube of Indiana), Dennis Dye (Shiel Sexton), Andy Conner (JP Morgan Chase), Tag Birge (Cornerstone Companies), Kathleen McNeely (NCAA), Ryan Kitchell (Indiana University Health), Ed Bonach (CNO Financial Group, Inc.), Karin Sarratt (OneAmerica), Ted Boehm (Hoover Hull Turner), Dr. Phil Borst (Shelby Street Animal Clinic), Michael Browning (Browning Investments, Inc.), Earl Goode (State of Indiana), Tom King, Sandy Knapp (SK Consulting), Carolene Mays-Medley (White River State Park Development Commission), George McGinnis (GM Supply Co.) and Jim Morris (Pacers Sports & Entertainment).

In addition to changes in leadership, John Hammond IV also joins the Indiana Sports Corp Board of Directors representing the State of Indiana.