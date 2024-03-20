Game Rewind: Pacers 122, Pistons 103

Wednesday, March 20 at 7:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena

Game Recap

It's been a frustrating month for Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers. The Blue & Gold have struggled to gain any ground in a hotly-contested playoff race over the last few weeks, essentially alternating wins and losses as their All-Star guard has been mired in a prolonged shooting slump.

Wednesday night's contest in Detroit to tip off a five-game road trip was just one game, but there was plenty of promise in both the Pacers' and Haliburton's performance.

The 24-year-old All-Star guard tallied 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting and nine assists in 26 minutes as Indiana (39-31) cruised to a 122-103 victory over the Pistons (12-57). The win secured a sweep for the Blue & Gold in their four-game season series with their Central Division rivals.

Pascal Siakam had a team-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, eight rebounds, and four assists and three other Pacers reached double figures as the team shot 56.8 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range.

"I thought Pascal tonight was spectacular at both ends," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. "He really is a spectacular player, but does things in an understated way. Defensively tonight, he made four or five stands in situations when there were switches, got rebounds in crowds, got the break started, he was finding Tyrese for some easy opportunities."

The victory reduced Indiana's magic number to one to secure at least a spot in the Play-In Tournament. The top six teams in the final Eastern Conference standings avoid the Play-In and advance directly to the playoffs. With Wednesday's win and Philadelphia's loss in Phoenix, the Pacers moved into sixth place, a half-game ahead of both the 76ers and the Heat.

The Pacers got off to another slow start on Wednesday, missing five of their first six shots as Detroit capitalized by jumping out to a 10-2 lead.

But the Blue & Gold eventually found their rhythm. Siakam carried the offense early, scoring eight of Indiana's first 15 points. The second unit eventually entered and reeled off nine straight points to give the Pacers their first lead of the night, moving in front 26-20.

Doug McDermott — returning to action after missing the last 10 games with a right calf strain — scored five points in that 9-0 run, converting a layup off a cut and also draining an open three from the right wing.

Pistons second-year guard Jaden Ivey scored the final four points of the frame, but Indiana entered the second quarter with a two-point lead.

The visitors led for the entirety of the ensuing frame, extending the margin to as many as eight points early in the frame. Cade Cunningham and the Pistons kept it close and only trailed 54-52 following Tosan Evbuomwan's layup with 1:27 remaining.

But the Pacers had a strong close to the first half, outscoring Detroit 9-0 over the final 1:17 thanks to five points from Aaron Nesmith and four from Haliburton.

The Blue & Gold broke the game open after halftime, with Haliburton leading the charge. The All-Star point guard scored 10 points and dished out four assists as Indiana opened the second half with a 24-9 run, capped by a dish from Haliburton to a driving Myles Turner for a monster one-hand slam followed by a Haliburton's first three of the night.

That forced a timeout from Pistons head coach Monty Williams, with the Pacers suddenly holding a commanding 87-61 lead with 5:14 to play in the third quarter.

The Pistons never seriously threatened the rest of the way, with Haliburton sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

"When we get stops, we can run," Carlisle said. "The ball moved great tonight and we did some really good things defensively."

Nesmith finished with 14 points for Indiana, while T.J. McConnell added 13 points and six assists off the bench. Third-year big man Isaiah Jackson — a Pontiac, Mich. native — stuffed the stat sheet in his hometown, racking up 10 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Cunningham led Detroit with 23 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds in the loss, going 9-for-22 from the field. Ivey added 15 points, while Jalen Duren recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards.

The Pacers will head out to the West Coast for the next three games on their road trip. They play the Warriors in San Francisco on Friday before back-to-back games in Los Angeles against the Lakers and Clippers on Sunday and Monday. They then will jet back to Chicago to wrap up the road trip next Wednesday.

Inside the Numbers

Haliburton reached 20 points for the fourth time in 13 games since the All-Star break.

Siakam recorded his 16th 20-point game since joining the Pacers via trade on Jan. 17.

Jackson has four double-doubles on the season, including three since Feb. 14. His six assists were two more than previous career high.

McDermott finished with nine points off the bench on 4-of-6 shooting, his second-highest scoring game since being acquired at the trade deadline on Feb. 8.

Turner had just six points on 2-of-5 shooting, snapping a streak of 18 straight games scoring in double figures, but he blocked two shots to move to 1,243 in his nine-year career, two shy of Jermaine O'Neal's franchise record.

Indiana outscored the Pistons 70-54 in the paint and 25-11 in transition.

Indiana Pacers Postgame Media Availability (vs. Detroit Pistons) | March 20, 2024

You Can Quote Me On That

"I liked the way we played tonight. We had a slow start, but we hung in. Did a much better job of staying focused and concentrating on details. Didn't have any major let-ups in the game and were really taking pride defensively. As we begin this trip, that's going to have to be the theme." -Carlisle on the victory

"There's been a real good synergy between Tyrese and Pascal. When he first got here, Ty was really looking to get him involved and finding the places where he's most effective. And in recent games, Pascal's really returning the favor. And it's important. It's just important for the geometry of what's happening offensively." -Carlisle on the connection between Haliburton and Siakam

"Getting McDermott back into it was important. He's another guy that runs, stretches the floor, and plays well within the defensive system." -Carlisle on McDermott's return to the lineup

"Just knowing my family's here watching me, that's all the motivation I feel like anybody would need. Just to come home and show that you've still got it, show the work that you've been putting in...Just being ready. I think I showed that tonight." -Jackson on playing well in Detroit

"Isaiah Jackson should be the poster person for every young player that is developing and supposed to be staying ready. I mean this guy has been a total pro and he's a great team guy...Isaiah was spectacular. He changed the game when he came in. The first half he was +15 and he took one shot. He rebounded, he blocked shots, he put pressure on the rim, he passed it. A lot of love for him in the locker room after the game." -Carlisle on Jackson's big night in his hometown

"Guys were just the open. I feel like the way there defense was playing tonight, especially on pick-and-rolls, they were more so worried about me. When I had the ball, it was just easy to pass and guys were scoring." -Jackson on his career-high six assists

Stat of the Night

The Pacers entered Wednesday shooting just 30.9 percent as a team from 3-point range over their first nine games in March and 28 percent over their last five contests. But they found their shooting stroke on Wednesday, going 11-for-29 (37.1 percent) while limiting Detroit to just 5-of-23 (21.7 percent) shooting from beyond the arc.

Noteworthy

The Pacers swept the season series with Detroit for the first time since they went 3-0 against the Pistons in 2020-21. Prior to this season, the last time Indiana went 4-0 against Detroit was 2016-17.

Indiana is 11-4 against the Central Division on the season, the team's most wins over divisional opponents in a season since 2018-19, when the Pacers went 11-5. The Blue & Gold have two division games remaining: at Chicago on March 27 and at Cleveland on April 12.

With Wednesday's win, Carlisle now has 935 career victories, moving him into a tie with Dick Motta for 13th place in NBA history.

Up Next

The Pacers will head to the Bay Area to take on Stephen Curry and the Warriors on Friday, March 22 at 10:00 PM ET.

