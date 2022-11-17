Game Rewind

For the first time since Feb. 23, 2021, the Indiana Pacers are back above .500 in the record book.



In a game with 17 lead changes and 14 ties, the Pacers put together another strong fourth-quarter performance to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 at Spectrum Center on Wednesday.



Tied at 104 with 4:58 left in the game, the Pacers (7-6) used a 9-2 run to distance themselves far enough from the Hornets (4-12) to secure the win. In the final frame, the Pacers outscored the Hornets 35-23.



Six Pacers finished in double-digit scoring on the night, anchored by 22 points by point guard Tyrese Haliburton while rookie Bennedict Mathurin and veteran center Myles Turner each added 20 points.



Haliburton (11 assists) and Turner (10 rebounds) also secured double-doubles, their eighth and fifth of the season, respectively.



“Both sides of the ball. We couldn’t stop them,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “Their pick-and-roll stuff just crushed us and, besides transition, that’s what they do. […] We were more aggressive with Haliburton, that didn’t work either. Look, they’re the second-best offensive team in the league and we couldn’t stop them.”



The teams traded the lead eight times and tied five times in the first quarter.



Hornets center Mason Plumlee, an Indiana native, scored his team’s first three baskets before back-to-back jumpers by Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard tied the game at 6-6 four minutes into the game.



Trailing the Pacers 12-6, the Hornets put together a 7-0 run behind three different scorers to retake the lead.



Haliburton then drilled a 3-pointer to put visitors back up at 15-13, but the Pacers weren’t able to distance themselves as the teams traded the lead three more times down the stretch.



With just two left ticks on the clock, T.J. McConnell hit a floater to tie the game at 27-27 before the buzzer.



The start to second quarter scoring was a back-and-forth between Mathurin and the Hornets’ P.J. Washington.



Mathurin scored seven straight points for the Pacers in the first three minutes of the second quarter but Washington had 11, behind two 3-pointers, to give the Hornets a 40-34 lead with 9:23 left in the half.



From the 7:25- to 5:02-mark in the second quarter, the Hornets went on a 14-4 run, capped by a trey from Theo Maledon, to lead 55-43.



However, in the final 2:11 of the half, the Pacers strung together an 11-1 run behind strong play by Turner, who scored 12 points in the quarter, to make it a one-possession game.



In the final 16 seconds, the Pacers’ Buddy Hield hit a 3-pointer and added a layup right before the buzzer to cut the deficit to 63-60 at the break.



Indiana shot 50 percent (5-for-13 3-point) in the first half to Charlotte’s 46.2 percent (6-for-18 3-point).



There were six lead changes and as many ties in the third quarter.



Out of the break, Hield drilled a 3-pointer to even the game before back-to-back baskets by Jalen Smith and a trey from Haliburton put the Pacers up 75-73 with 8:18 left in the third quarter.



The teams kept the game within five points the remainder of the frame, but a 6-1 Hornets run to close the third quarter tied it at 90 going into the final 12 minutes of play.



Mathruin came out red hot to start the fourth quarter, scoring the team’s first 10 points, including going 4-for-for from the free throw line, to put the Blue & Gold up 100-95 with 8:47 remaining.



While the Hornets were able to narrow the gap, eventually tying the game at 104, the Pacers’ late scoring streak proved too much.



“It was a pretty even game, and in the fourth quarter we just got off to a great start,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “Mathurin got us off to a great start. We are showing some signs of some improvement defensively, 50-point second half is pretty good against this team that can score, but real contributions from 10 guys and they keep working and getting better every day.”



The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Pacers against the Hornets.



Ball topped the Hornets with 26 points and Washington had 24 points.



The Pacers shot 53.7 percent overall (11-for-28 3-point) to the Hornets’ 45.7 percent (12-for-33 3-point). From the free throw line, the Pacers went 26-for-31 and the Hornets made 15 of 18 attempts.



Charlotte outrebounded Indiana 44-34 but lost the turnover margin 17-12.



The Pacers have won six of its last eight games going into Friday’s matchup at the Houston Rockets.