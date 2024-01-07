Game Rewind: Pacers 101, Celtics 118

Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Recap: Celtics 118, Pacers 101

Game Recap

The Pacers' six-game win streak came to an end on Saturday night, as the East-leading Boston Celtics came into Gainbridge Fieldhouse and handed Indiana a 118-101 loss, the Blue & Gold's first defeat of 2024.

Indiana (20-15) hung tough with the Celtics (28-7) for much of Saturday's matchup despite a rough shooting night. The Pacers trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half, but got the deficit to single digits by halftime and cut it to as little as one point late in the third quarter.

But Jayson Tatum scored nine points during a 16-4 Boston run to open the fourth quarter and Indiana never managed to get back within single digits.

Tatum and fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown combined for 69 points to lead Boston to victory. Tatum tallied 39 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists, going 14-for-23 from the field and 8-for-13 from 3-point range. Brown chipped in 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting.

Bennedict Mathurin led five Pacers in double figures with 20 points off the bench in the loss, going 7-for-15 from the field and 6-for-9 from the free throw line. All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and five steals, but struggled from the field, going just 5-for-17 overall and 2-for-9 from 3-point range.

"We missed a lot of shots," Haliburton said after the loss. "They're a really good defensive team, but we shot a lot of shots that we like. I mean, I'll go back and watch film so I can really tell you, but felt good with a lot of the shots that we shot today. Just didn't capitalize on them."

The Celtics held Indiana to just 41.3 percent shooting as they avenged a 122-112 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal on Dec. 4.

The Pacers won't have to wait long for the next rematch, as the two teams meet again on Monday night to complete a two-game set in Indianapolis.

The Blue & Gold got off to a slow start on Saturday, hitting just three of their first 14 shots. The Celtics capitalized on their struggles midway through the opening frame with an 11-2 run that featured three straight threes from Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Al Horford and put the hosts up by 10 at 17-7.

The Pacers were unable to cut into the lead over the remainder of the first quarter. Tatum's stepback three in the final minute of the frame pushed Boston's lead to 14, with T.J. McConnell's midrange jumper on the other end making Indiana's deficit 29-17 after one.

The ensuing quarter was a series of runs.

The Pacers trailed 34-19 three minutes into the second quarter when they mounted a bit of a charge. After a Mathurin layup off a dish from Jalen Smith, T.J. McConnell intercepted Luke Kornet's inbounds pass and dished to Buddy Hield for a 3-pointer in the left corner. On the next possession, Mathurin missed a three but Obi Toppin corralled the rebound, then eventually knocked down a trey of his own to cap an 8-0 run.

But Boston had an immediate answer. Tatum scored the next six Celtics points to trigger an 11-3 run that pushed the visitors' lead back to 15.

Indiana countered with another 8-0 spurt that featured a deep three from Haliburton and a three-point play from Myles Turner that trimmed the deficit to 47-40 with 3:41 remaining in the first half.

Boston rebutted with an 11-2 surge over the next two minutes, with Tatum hitting two threes and Brown another.

Indiana then closed the half by scoring seven straight over the final 1:17, including two Smith free throws with 0.4 seconds on the clock, to make it a nine-point game at the intermission, with Boston leading 58-49.

The Pacers opened the second half with a 9-2 spurt to cut the deficit to just two points, only for Boston to answer with an 11-4 run of their own.

Tatum headed to the bench after picking up his fourth foul with 6:37 remaining in the third quarter and the Blue & Gold gradually chipped away at the Celtics' lead with Boston's leading scorer on the bench.

Haliburton's 3-pointer made it 75-72 with 3:15 remaining in the frame, Toppin's alley-oop dunk cut the deficit to 78-76 with 1:20 left, and Buddy Hield's 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining trimmed Boston's lead to 82-81.

On the other end, Brown converted a runner in the closing seconds of the frame to give Boston a three-point advantage entering the fourth quarter.

"We were right there," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. "We were down one and gave up a two-pointer at the end of the third quarter. We were down three after three and hadn't played particularly well."

Tatum returned for the start of the final frame and made his presence felt, hitting three big shots as the Celtics opened the fourth quarter with a 16-4 run.

First, Tatum knocked down his sixth three of the night at the 10:50 mark. He appeared to hit his seventh and have an opportunity for a four-point play after drawing a foul on Smith with 8:28 remaining. Carlisle challenged the call, however, and the replay review determined that Smith's foul came before the shot attempt.

Indiana wound up getting a stop after the review, but Tatum exacted his revenge on the next two trips down the floor. The four-time All-Star converted a three-point play with 7:58 remaining, then drilled a trey 28 seconds later to push Boston's lead to 100-85.

The Pacers never got back within single digits.

Back in the starting lineup with Bruce Brown sitting out the second night of a back-to-back as he continues to recover from a right knee bone bruise, Hield finished with 15 points for Indiana. Turner added 12 points and seven boards, while Toppin chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Horford was the only Celtic to reach double figures aside from Tatum and Brown, tallying 10 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks in 30 minutes off the bench.

Now, the Pacers will hope to make adjustments and potentially get a couple reinforcements for Monday's rematch.

"We got them in two days and we'll be ready for them," Toppin said.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers shot just 41.3 percent from the field, their second-worst field goal percentage this season. Indiana was 8-for-42 (19 percent) from 3-point range, while the Celtics went 16-for-41 (39 percent) from beyond the arc.

Haliburton's streak of nine straight games with a double-double came to an end on Saturday. His seven assists were tied for his second-fewest in a game this season, but his five steals were a season high and one shy of his career high.

Mathurin reached 20 points for the eighth time this season and the third time in his last five games.

Indiana's 17 points in the first quarter were a new season low. Their previous low was 20 at Minnesota on Dec. 16.

The Pacers committed just nine turnovers to Boston's 18 and outscored the Celtics 24-18 in points off turnovers.

Boston outrebounded Indiana 56-38.

Tatum's eight 3-pointers were a season high and one shy of his career high, set on Jan. 23, 2022 at Washington. He reached 30 points for the third straight game and the 15th time this season.

The Celtics did not attempt a free throw in the first half, then missed eight of 14 attempts from the charity stripe in the third quarter, including seven of their first 10.

Indiana Pacers Postgame Media Availability (vs. Boston Celtics) | January 6, 2024

You Can Quote Me On That

"Just one of them days. Back-to-back, I don't want to make any excuses, but shots just (weren't) falling. We got the shots that we wanted, we stuck to the offensive plays that we wanted to run and shots didn't fall. They will Monday." -Toppin on Indiana's offensive struggles

"We had great looks. You can't hold those ones back. You've just got to figure out a way to put them in...Tatum made some tough ones. You have to tip your hat to that because you want them to take contested threes. We'll bounce back." -Hield on Indiana's offensive struggles

"They've got the best starting five in basketball. It's pretty clear. One through five, they do everything. It's a big task. It's a big task to try to contain them and it's a big task to try to get great shots against them. But you certainly can't give them 13 second chances and give up 21 extra possessions with that kind of difference in rebounding." -Carlisle on the problems the Celtics pose

"Everybody on their team can shoot for real. We've just got to lock in to the 3-point line, taking that away. They put up the most threes in the league right now." -Toppin on the challenges of defending the Celtics

"Hats off to them. They're a great team...I love playing them. They bring the best out of you. The competition's a different level and the game means a lot." -Hield on the matchup with Boston

Stat of the Night

The Pacers' 101 points on Saturday were a new season low. Their previous low was 103 in another loss at Memphis on Dec. 21. The Blue & Gold had scored 120 or more points in every game of their six-game win streak and are 0-5 on the season when held under 110.

Noteworthy

Indiana is now 1-2 on the season against the Celtics (they lost in Boston on Nov. 1). The two teams play twice more this month to wrap up the season series, with games on Monday in Indianapolis and Jan. 30 in Boston.

The Pacers are now 1-5 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis exited with 7:06 remaining in the first quarter after being poked in the right eye. He checked back in at the 4:02 mark, but exited again 28 seconds later and did not return for the remainder of the night.

Second-year Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard missed his third straight game with a mid-back sprain.

Pacers two-way forward Kendall Brown made his season debut, playing the final 1:06 of Saturday's contest.

With three 3-pointers on Saturday, Hield now has 467 career threes with Indiana, moving him past C.J. Miles (465) and Chuck Person (466) and into seventh place in franchise history.

Up Next