Remembering Bernie LaReau, Pacers' First Trainer

Services for Bernie LaReau, the first athletic trainer for the Pacers, will be conducted next Monday in San Antonio.

He passed away on July 5 after a lengthy illness. He was 81.

LaReau, a native of Illinois and a St. Joseph's College graduate, was the Pacers' trainer for three seasons from 1967-70. The first Pacers training camp was conducted at St. Joseph's because of LaReau's connection with the school.

He had begun his athletic training career at St. Joseph's when the Chicago Bears conducted their training camp there. That led to a position as the Bears' head trainer from 1958-60. He took over the position with the Pacers when they were formed in 1967, then left after the 1969-70 season when they won their first championship to return to the Bears for three years.

He then became the San Antonio Spurs’ head trainer, and later worked for the Los Angeles Clippers, as well as several other teams in football and basketball.

Have a question for Mark? Want it to be on Pacers.com? Email him at askmontieth@gmail.com and you could be featured in his next mailbag.

Mark Montieth's book, "Reborn: The Pacers and the Return of Pro Basketball to Indianapolis," covers the formation and early seasons of the franchise. It is available at retail outlets throughout Indiana and online at sources such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Indiana Pacers. All opinions expressed by Mark Montieth are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Indiana Pacers, their partners, or sponsors.