Game Recap: USA Blue 97, USA White 78

Pacers center Myles Turner started at center for the winning team in Friday night's USA Basketball instra-squad scrimmage on Friday in Las Vegas, the conclusion of the first week of Men's National Team Training Camp in preparation for next month's FIBA World Cup.

After the game concluded, the 23-year-old Turner was named one of 17 finalists for the 12-man squad that will represent the United States at the World Cup.

15 National Team players accepted invites to training camp, which began on Monday under the direction of new National Team head coach Gregg Popovich. They were joined by 14 additional players who made up the Men's Select Team, a group of promising young players selected by USA Basketball to train with and compete against the National Team.

After four days of practice, Friday's scrimmage pitted 13 National Team players (Toronto's Kyle Lowry and Boston's Marcus Smart sat out due to injury) and Select Team members De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento) and Joe Harris (Brooklyn) on the Blue Team against the remaining 11 Select Team members (Atlanta's Trae Young had to leave camp early due to injury) on the White squad.

Turner started for the Blue team, along with Celtics guard Kemba Walker and forward Jaylen Brown, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, and Bucks forward Khris Middleton. He played the first half of the first quarter, converting a jumper on his first attempt of the night.

Turner did see the floor again for the rest of the half, as Popovich explored different options throughout the night. The NBA's leading shotblocker was back on the court, however, to start the second half, playing the first five minutes of the third quarter. He drilled a 3-pointer to push the Blue team's lead to 20 points with 5:49 remaining in the frame.

The Blue team cruised to a 97-78 win and Indiana's fifth-year center finished the night with five points and two rebounds in 10:09, going a perfect 2-for-2 from the floor.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum led the Blue squad with 17 points and four rebounds, Walker added 14 points and four assists, while Fox tallied 12 points, three boards, three assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Spurs guard Derrick White led the White team with 12 points, eight assists, and two steals. Hawks forward John Collins added 12 points and eight rebounds.

After the game, USA Basketball announced that the 29 training camp participants had been whittled down to 17 finalists who will continue into the second week of training. Turner and 12 other National Team members made the cut, but former Pacers forward Thaddeus Young and Heat center Bam Adebayo were cut. Four Select Team members also made the cut: Fox, Harris, White, and Kings forward Marvin Bagley III.

The finalists will then have a few days off before regrouping in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Training camp will continue with four more days of practice before taking on Spain in an exhibition in Anaheim on Aug. 16.

The Americans will then travel to Australia, where they will train and take part in three exhibitions from Aug. 19-28 before heading to China. The United States' first game in China is against the Czech Republic on Sept. 1. The two-week world championship concludes with the gold medal game on Sept. 15.