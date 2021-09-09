PS&E Partners with Martin University for Inaugural Draft Day

By Andrew Majors

Two words that strike fear in the heart of any student looking to gain professional experience while they work toward their degree: Unpaid Internship.

But thanks to the vision of leaders at Martin University (MU) and a number of local area businesses including Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E), MU students can gain that vital professional experience while enrolled and still get financial support while creating lasting bonds between local education and the private sector.

One of the many assets of Martin University students is that many are Adult Learners. These adult learners bring a level of professionalism and maturity to the workplace. From its inaugural class, the lucky MartinWORKS student chosen to work and gain experience with Pacers Sports & Entertainment is Deija Chapman.

Deija describes herself as an energetic and results-oriented professional who in her most recent position gained experience as a Team Leader assisting both customers and colleagues in her role. In performing her duties with PS&E, Deija will float across multiple departments and learn an array of skills in the fast-paced environment of sports and entertainment.

For PS&E, the opportunity to partner with a local university to build a stronger, more skilled workforce pairs strongly with its mission to deliver quality entertainment and unparalleled service at all levels and for fans of all leagues and all ages. Equally important, this partnership delivers on the company's commitment to Intentional Generosity In Intentional Geography, part of PS&E's Inclusive Excellence Action Committee's (IEAC) plan. The IEAC program platform is comprised of five elements including food insecurity, mentorship, diverse businesses, building bridges with law enforcement and education.

A primary focus of the IEAC is challenging and strengthening the way the organization "invests, grows, listens, and leads" developing strategies to help PS&E meet its key internal and external goals guided by its core principles. Through opportunities like this, PS&E will continue to invest in future leaders, building a pipeline of talent for our neighborhoods, our community and our company.

Created in 1977 to fill a gap in education affecting disenfranchised persons, Martin University's mission has been to be future-oriented, interconnected, and learning-centered while serving low income, minority, adult students. With its new MartinWORKS program unlocking professional opportunities for students city-wide, the university continues to be a future-focused community leader facilitating education in the classroom and on the job, fulfilling its mission for its students and the community.

In addition to the real-world experience and other professional benefits of working with some of the largest companies in the Indianapolis area including PS&E, the MartinWORKS program allows Martin University students the opportunity to make an impact locally as they pursue their degree while also unlocking more professional opportunities within the local community.

The inaugural Draft Day for the program was held at Martin University on August 26, linking interested students in the MartinWORKS program with assistantships and other paid professional opportunities at local companies including Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

PS&E presents some very interesting career opportunities for its student. There are currently a lot of exciting changes going on within the PS&E family across its multiple teams. Bankers Life Fieldhouse is undergoing a massive makeover as it evolves into the Fieldhouse of the Future. The Pacers, Fever, Mad Ants and Pacers Gaming teams all present unique fanbases and a wide range of projects in a fast-paced environment that's different every day.

Congratulations Deija and thank you to Martin University for inviting Pacers Sports & Entertainment to be a part of this exciting new program in our community!