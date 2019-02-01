PS&E Names Tatiana Holifield as VP/Head of Digital Strategy

INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers Sports & Entertainment today announced Tatiana Holifield has been named Vice President/Head of Digital Strategy.

Holifield, most recently the Senior Director of Social Media & Digital Marketing Strategy for Viacom in New York, was chosen after a national search. She began her duties this week.

"We are excited to welcome Tatiana to our team at Pacers Sports & Entertainment," commented Todd Taylor, Senior Vice President, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "In her role, Tatiana will lead digital strategy for our entire organization. Over the past several years, our social and digital engagement have continued to grow across all meaningful metrics and we are excited to add a talent like Tatiana to build on these efforts. With her proven track record of success and a wealth of experience, we have no doubt she will have a tremendous impact."

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Pacers Sports & Entertainment," said Holifield. "Not only does the organization offer world class sports and entertainment, but it also has a relentless commitment to serve the local community and its incredible fans. I am excited to return to my Midwest roots and build upon this strong foundation to continue growing the organization's digital footprint."

Holifield has spent the past 15 years leading Marketing, Digital Marketing Strategy, Social Media, and New Media Distribution. Most recently over the past two and a half years, she was Senior Director of Social Media & Digital Marketing Strategy for Viacom in New York. In this role Holifield oversaw the content and brand voice of BET Network's social media platforms including over 300 accounts across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Tumblr, Pinterest and more to strategically grow their digital footprint. She was also responsible for social and digital related to integrated marketing content, partnership growth and engagement, insights and analytics and advised on paid social media strategy.

Prior to her time at Viacom, Holifield spent four years as Director of Brand Marketing for NBC Universal TV & New Media Distribution, three years at SportsNet New York (SNY) as Senior Manager, Marketing & Affiliate Relations; as well as time in Marketing and Sales for Gospel Music Channel, ESPN Zone, and Hard Rock Café.

She is a native of Chicago and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Management/Television from Columbia College Chicago, her Master of Business Administration degree in Media/Digital Management from Metropolitan College of New York and most recently in 2018 she completed the NAMIC Executive Leadership Development Program at the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business. Holifield and her husband recently relocated to Indianapolis.