PSE Announces Inaugural Class of Techstars Sports Accelerator Powered by Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - Ten organizations have been selected to take part in the 2019 class of the Techstars Sports Accelerator Powered by Indy. This is the first year of a three-year initiative in Indianapolis, supporting innovative startups across many sectors, stages and business models aiming to capture opportunities in sports technology.

The launch of the Techstars mentorship-driven program was announced last summer by founding partner organizations, including the Next Level Fund, Indiana Sports Corp, NCAA and Pacers Sports & Entertainment, in addition to the supporting partners the Indianapolis Colts, NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In January, Jordan Fliegel was announced as the Managing Director for the program. Fliegel was previously co-CEO of Draft.com, a venture-backed fantasy sports company headquartered in NYC. Before DRAFT, he was Founder and CEO of CoachUp.com, the leading sports coaching platform with more than 25,000 coaches.

"We are excited to announce the inaugural class of Techstars' first sports technology initiative in Indianapolis," commented Stephen Simon, Vice Chairman and NBA Alternate Governor, Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "The energy and enthusiasm of everyone involved is incredible and we are so proud to help play a role in moving our great city forward as one of the premier sport-tech hubs in the world."

Techstars, in collaboration with the partners, selected the following 10 organizations to take part in the inaugural class in Indianapolis: Sixth Man Technologies; FanWide; WePlayed; Pistol Lake; PlayEasy; Egratta; Million.tv; Project Admission; Fanium; and Track Tennis.

Through the Techstars Sports Accelerator, 10 startups will be selected each of the next three years, beginning this summer, to relocate to Indianapolis for three months for mentorship with experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts. The Techstars team will recruit, select and accelerate the most-talented companies in the following areas: fan participation, player/driver safety, ticketing, merchandising, athlete performance management and athlete wellness, among others. At the culmination of the 13-week program, startup founders will pitch their accelerated businesses to investors and venture capitalists at a demo day event.

The Techstars Sports Accelerator's objectives are to foster early identification of key trends for future technology in sport; engage meaningfully with early-stage sports tech companies; embrace technologies and business models that will impact the sports industry; and enhance a culture of internal innovation and the spirit of entrepreneurship. The Techstars Sports Accelerator fund is backed by the founding partners Next Level Fund, Indiana Sports Corp, NCAA and Pacers Sports & Entertainment, in addition to the supporting partners the Indianapolis Colts, NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.