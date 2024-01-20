Game Preview: Pacers at Suns

Sunday, Jan. 21 at 9:00 PM ET at Footprint Center

Game Preview

After 10 days on the road, the Pacers (24-18) will wrap up a six-game trip on Sunday night in Phoenix against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the Suns (23-18).

Sunday's game will be the second for new Pacers star forward Pascal Siakam, who made his Indiana debut on Friday night in Portland after being acquired on Wednesday. The two-time All-Star looked sharp in his first game in a Pacers uniform, tallying 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists while going 9-for-14 from the field, but Indiana fell to the Trail Blazers, 118-115.

All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton also returned to the lineup on Friday after missing the previous five games with a left hamstring strain. Playing for the first time alongside Siakam, Haliburton orchestrated the offense brilliantly, tallying 21 points, 17 assists, and zero turnovers.

The presence of both Siakam and Haliburton created more looks for fellow starters Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Aaron Nesmith, who combined to go 15-for-25 from 3-point range.

There were plenty of reasons for excitement in Siakam's Pacers debut, but also plenty of things the Blue & Gold will need to clean up moving forward. Indiana struggled to contain the Blazers defensively, as Portland outscored the Pacers 66-26 in points in the paint. And Indiana's usually excellent bench had a subpar night. The Pacers lead the NBA in bench scoring at 49 points per game, but their reserves combined for a season-low 14 points on Friday, with all five members of the second unit recording a negative point differential.

The Suns were 14-15 after a loss to the Mavericks on Christmas Day, but have won nine of 12 games since, including four straight. They're coming off a 123-109 win over New Orleans on Friday night in which Booker dropped 52 points and Durant added 26.

Phoenix formed a new "big three" over the offseason, adding three-time All-Star Bradley Beal from Washington to team up with Booker and Durant. Injuries limited Beal to just three games until mid-December, but he is healthy now and the Suns are one of the league's most dangerous offensive teams.

Durant is fifth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 28.9 points per game to go along with 6.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 46.6 percent from 3-point range. Booker is ninth in the league in scoring at 27 points per game and eighth in assists, dishing out 7.7 per contest. Beal is averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in a supporting role.

The Suns are especially dangerous from 3-point range, leading the league in 3-point percentage at .416, a mark that would be the second-best team 3-point percentage in NBA history if Phoenix were to sustain it for the entire season.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G - Tyrese Haliburton, G - Buddy Hield, F - Aaron Nesmith, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner

Suns: G - Devin Booker, G - Bradley Beal, F - Grayson Allen, F - Kevin Durant, C - Jusuf Nurkic

Injury Report

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton - questionable (left hamstring strain injury management), Andrew Nembhard - questionable (thoracic spine sprain), Isaiah Jackson - out (concussion)

Suns: Jordan Goodwin - probable (right ankle sprain), Bol Bol - out (right foot sprain), Damion Lee - out (right meniscus surgery)

Last Meeting

Feb. 10, 2023: The day after being involved in a blockbuster four-team trade the brought Kevin Durant to Phoenix, the Suns and Pacers squared off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Durant didn't play as he continued his recovery from an MCL sprain, but Phoenix still prevailed, 117-104.

Six players scored in double figures for the Suns, led by Deandre Ayton (22 points and 11 rebounds), Devin Booker (21 points), and Chris Paul (19 points and nine assists).

Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana with 22 points off the bench in the loss, going 7-for-15 from the field and 7-for-7 from the free throw line. Tyrese Haliburton added 18 points and five assists, while Buddy Hield and Isaiah Jackson scored 14 points apiece.

The Pacers got involved in the Suns' blockbuster trade by acquiring George Hill and Jordan Nwora from Milwaukee along with three second-round picks. Hill and Nwora arrived in Indianapolis hours before the game against the Suns and watched from the bench.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have lost four straight games to the Suns, who have swept the season series for two straight years.

Indiana and Phoenix will meet again next week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 26.

Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield has 1,824 career 3-pointers and needs four on Sunday to pass Kobe Bryant and still-active Wesley Matthews to move into 23rd place on the NBA's all-time list.

Suns head coach Frank Vogel coached the Pacers from 2011-16, leading Indiana to the Eastern Conference Finals in both 2013 and 2014. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle passed Vogel earlier this season for most coaching wins in NBA franchise history. Carlisle has 265 career wins with the Pacers, while Vogel recorded 250.

Former North Central High School and Indiana University star Eric Gordon signed with the Suns this summer. Gordon is averaging 12.7 points per game and shooting 38.4 percent from 3-point range in his 16th NBA season.

Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (studio host)

Tickets