Game Preview: Pacers vs Rockets

Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Preview

Five games remain for the Indiana Pacers before All-Star Weekend, and the Blue & Gold aim to go into the festivities streaking.

The Pacers (28-23) can build momentum off a weekend win when they host the Houston Rockets (23-26) on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhosue.

On Sunday, Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Charlotte Hornets (10-38) by 16 points on the road.

The Pacers, who are 4-6 over their last 10 games, have experimented with different lineups as of late, as injuries across the roster have required some creativity by the coaching staff.

Notably, All-Star starting guard Tyrese Haliburton has slowly returned to action as he recovers from a hamstring strain that sidelined him for 10 games. He has played fewer than 23 minutes in each of the last three games.

On a more positive note, Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell -- two keys to the highest-scoring bench in the NBA -- have returned to the Pacers after missing multiple games.

On Sunday, Indiana limited Charlotte to 13 points in the first quarter and stayed ahead the rest of the way, shooting 48.9 percent and limiting the Hornets to 39.8 percent from the field.

Pascal Siakam continued his strong start with his new team by posting 25 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds for the Pacers, and Aaron Nesmith scored 22. In 10 games played for the Pacers, Siakam has averaged 21.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

In recent seasons, the Pacers have played well against the Rockets.

Indiana has won eight straight games against Houston, and a Pacers victory Tuesday would result in a fourth consecutive season-series sweep.

After stringing together winning streaks of five and six games before Christmas, the Rockets have failed to put together more than two wins in a row since losing to the Pacers on Dec. 26.

The last time Indiana and Houston met, a 123-117 Pacers win, the Pacers had the top-ranked offense, and the Rockets boasted the No. 2 defensive rating in the NBA.

Houston currently has five players scoring in double digits but is 21st in points per game (113.9), while Indiana leads the league in scoring (124.4).

Under new head coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets have established themselves as a top defensive and rebounding team.

Rockets 6-foot-11 center Alperen Sengun has emerged as one of the top centers in the Western Conference this season, averaging career-bests in points (21.7), rebounds (9.2), and assists (3.7) per game. Sengun racked up 30 points on 11-for-20 shooting, 16 rebounds, five assists, and four steals across 37 minutes the last time he played against the Pacers.

Jalen Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, is next for Houston at 18.4 points per game, and Fred VanVleet is putting up 16.6 points and 8.3 assists per game in his first season with the Rockets.

The Rockets enter Tuesday's matchup coming off a 111-90 loss to the Western Conference's first-place Minnesota Timberwolves (35-15).

After a close first half, the Wolves outscored the Rockets 62-46 in the second half. As a team, the Rockets shot a poor 35.2 percent and were outscored 56-38 in the paint.

Sengun led the Rockets with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Cam Whitmore supplied 14 points off the bench.

After taking on the Rockets, the Pacers will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday before going to New York on Saturday to face the Knicks.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G - Tyrese Haliburton, G - Andrew Nembhard, F - Aaron Nesmith, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner

Rockets: G - Amen Thompson, G - Jalen Green, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Jabari Smith Jr., C - Alperen Sengun

Injury Report

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton - questionable (left hamstring strain injury management), Jalen Smith - questionable (low back spasms)

Rockets: Steven Adams - out (trade pending), Tari Eason - out (left lower leg injury management), Fred VanVleet - out (left adductor strain)

Last Meeting

Dec. 26, 2023: In what at the time was a matchup between the No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense, the Pacers gutted out a 123-117 win over the Rockets at Toyota Center.

Houston trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter before roaring back to take the lead in the final minutes. After tying the game, Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton drained his seventh 3-pointer of the night to put the Blue & Gold in front for good.

Eight players scored in double figures for the Pacers, led by 33 from Haliburton and 18 by Myles Turner. Haliburton also dished out 10 assists in the game.

Alperen Sengun had a monstrous game in the middle, scoring 30 points (11-for-20 shooting) while pulling down 16 rebounds, dealing five assists and snagging four steals for the Rockets. Fred VanVleet also had a strong outing, posting 18 points and nine assists, and Aaron Holiday and Tari Eason combined for 31 points off the bench.

The Rockets logged a season-high 15 steals in the game, while the Pacers matched a season-worst 20 turnovers. Houston also held advantages in points in the paint (74-44) and second-chance points (22-13).

Indiana held the Rockets to just five made 3-pointers while draining 19 as a team from deep.

The Pacers shot just three free throws in the first half before taking 18 in the second half. As a team, the Pacers shot 18-for-21, and the Rockets were 18-for-22 from the charity stripe.

Noteworthy

Indiana is looking to tie for the longest winning streak by either team in the all-time series. The Rockets previously won nine games in a row from March 1985 to April 1989.

Indiana’s Pascal Siakam and Houston’s Fred VanVleet played on the Toronto Raptors together for seven seasons – from 2016 to 2022 – and won a championship in 2019. Both were drafted by the Raptors in 2016.

The Rockets recently traded former Pacer and Indiana Hoosier Victor Oladipo and draft picks to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for veteran center Steven Adams. Neither Oladipo nor Adams have played this season due to injuries.

Aaron Holiday, who played for the Pacers for three seasons after being selected with the 23rd overall pick in 2018, is in his first season with Houston and is averaging 17 minutes, 6.4 points and 1.7 assists per game.

Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Tickets