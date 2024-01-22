Game Preview: Pacers vs Nuggets

Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Preview

It’s good to be back home again in Indiana.

After a six-game road trip, mainly on the West Coast, the Indiana Pacers (24-19) return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday to host the reigning NBA-champion Denver Nuggets (30-14).

On game night, fans can expect some extra electricity in the arena, as it will be the home debut for new Pacer Pascal Siakam. Siakam, a two-time All-Star and NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors, was traded to the Blue & Gold on Jan. 17, and has played in the last two games.

Indiana and Denver last met on Jan. 14, with the Nuggets claiming a 117-109 victory in the Mile High City.

This time around, however, the matchup will look much different, as Siakam wasn’t on the team in the previous matchup, and All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and starting forward Aaron Nesmith both sat out with injuries.

Nesmith has since returned to action, but Haliburton will be out the next three games according to head coach Rick Carlisle. He played on Friday in Portland but sat out Sunday at Phoenix to manage a hamstring strain that had sidelined him for the previous five contests. In games without Haliburton, the Pacers have a record of 4-5 this season.

Indiana must figure out how to slow down two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who nearly put up a triple-double last time out against the Blue & Gold, posting 25 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Point guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points apiece in the previous game.

Jokic will likely again be among the favorites for MVP again this season, as he’s averaging an absurd 26.1 points on 58.7 percent shooting,11.9 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.

Denver and Indiana rank among the best offensive teams in the league, as the Pacers and Nuggets are both top five in points per game, field goal percentage, and points in the paint per game.

Indiana finished 2-4 on their season-long road trip, and now will play four straight at home. There are 13 games left on the Pacers’ schedule, including seven home games, until the All-Star Break.

Despite hardly practicing with the team, Siakam seamlessly fits in with his new teammates. In his two games, both starts, Siakam logged at least 30 minutes, putting up 21 points in his first game and 15 in the second while also making an impact in the assists (3, 7) and rebounding (6, 4) columns.

Thus far this season, the Pacers are 13-8 at home, and the Nuggets are 13-10 on the road.

The Pacers enter the contest coming off 117-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns (24-18) on Sunday. Against the Suns, the Pacers went toe-to-toe but couldn’t overcome the 91 combined points of Kevin Durant (40), Bradley Beal (25), and Devin Booker (26). Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 18 points, Siakam recorded 15 points and added seven assists and four rebounds, and Jalen Smith scored 15.

Also on Sunday, the Nuggets topped the Washington Wizards 113-104 in DC. Jokic exploded for 42 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the visitors, and Porter Jr. and Murray each dropped 19 points.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G - T.J. McConnell, G - Buddy Hield, F - Aaron Nesmith, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner

Nuggets: G - Jamal Murray, G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - Aaron Gordon, F - Michael Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic

Injury Report

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson - questionable (concussion), Andrew Nembhard- questionable (thoracic spine sprain), Tyrese Haliburton - out (left hamstring strain injury management)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon - probable (right shoulder sprain), Michael Porter Jr. - probable (illness), Vlatko Cancar - out (left knee surgery), Julian Strawther - out (right knee contusion/sprain)

Last Meeting

Jan. 14, 2024: After three tight quarters, the Nuggets shot 70 percent in the final frame to cliam a 117-109 win over the Pacers at Ball Arena.

Seven Pacers players scored in double figures, led by a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds from Bruce Brown, who is now on the Toronto Raptors after getting traded. Buddy Hield was next with 15 points, and Andrew Nembhard, Benedict Mathurin, and Isaiah Jackson each scored 12.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic led the way for the victors, recording 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray also each scored 25 points for Denver.

The Nuggets shot 64.8 percent from the field to the Pacers’ 46.7 percent, and Indiana made just eight 3-pointers in the contest.

Denver won the points in the paint margin 64-54 and rebounding battle 40-37 against Indiana.

Noteworthy

Denver has won seven straight games against Indiana.

This will be the 100th regular season meeting between the Pacers and Nuggets. The Nuggets lead 53-46 in the all-time head-to-head.

Buddy Hield is two 3-pointers away from passing Chauncey Billups (1,830) on the all-time made threes list.

Pacers guard T.J. McConnell is 11 assists away from hitting 3,000 for his career. Just 241 players all-time have reached the milestone.

Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Tickets