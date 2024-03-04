Game Preview: Pacers at Mavericks

Tuesday, March 5 at 8:30 PM ET at American Airlines Center

Game Preview

Two high-powered teams needing to regain some winning momentum will meet after sunset in the Lone Star State on Tuesday.

The Indiana Pacers (34-28) will complete a three-game road trip when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (34-27) at American Airlines Arena.

Indiana has dropped back-to-back games after winning four of five to end February. Following a 27-point loss to the New Orlean Pelicans on Friday, the Pacers lost to the Western Conference last-place San Antonio Spurs 117-105 on Sunday.

Dallas has also had its ups and downs recently, losing four of their last five after winning seven in a row to start February.

A win on Tuesday could go a long way for either team as the postseason draws closer. As of Sunday night, the Pacers and Mavericks were in eighth place in their respective conferences, putting them in the Play-In Tournament spots.

In their previous matchup against the Mavericks on Feb. 25, the Pacers put together one of their best performances of the season, posting a 133-111 victory thanks to a season-high 33 points from the veteran center Myles Turner, double-doubles from Bennedict Mathurin and Haliburton, and a 15-point outburst by rookie Ben Sheppard.

Indiana continues to lead the NBA in scoring at 123.3 points per game while Mavericks are sixth at 118.7 points per game.

In both of their previous losses, the Pacers' historic offense has sputtered as teams have honed in on Haliburton, who has scored just 12 points combined over the last two games. When the Pacers score 110 points or less in a game this season, the team has a record of 0-15.

Against the Spurs, the Pacers trailed 26-16 after the end of the first quarter before climbing back in the final frame to make it a one-point game. In the final 4:40 of the game, however, the Spurs used a 10-0 run to get separation before holding on for the victory.

Indiana shot just 44.1 percent in the loss, including a dismal 6-for-30 from 3-point range, while giving up 64 points in the paint. Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama feasted, collecting 31 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and six assists, while T.J. McConnell led the Pacers with 26 points on 13-for-15 shooting.

The Mavericks enter Tuesday’s matchup coming off a 120-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers (35-25). Dallas trailed 90-76 after three quarters but came within striking distance in the final frame thanks to a 40-point fourth quarter.

In the end, however, the Sixers held on despite not having reigning MVP Joel Embbid.

Despite the recent losses, Doncic – who leads the NBA at 34.5 points per game – has scorched the competition. Doncic has recorded three straight triple-doubles with at least 30 points, a feat only accomplished by Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, and Russell Westbrook.

Doncic led the Mavericks with 38 points (14-for-27 shooting), 11 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Sixers, but he also had seven of his team’s 17 turnovers. Kyrie Irving was next with 28 points, and Derrick Jones Jr. supplied 21 points off Dallas' 26 bench points.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G - Tyrese Haliburton, G - Andrew Nembhard, F - Aaron Nesmith, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner

Mavericks: G - Luka Doncic, G - Kyrie Irving, G - Josh Green, F - P.J. Washington, C - Dereck Lively II

Injury Report

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith - questionable (left quad bruise), Ben Sheppard - questionable (illness), Doug McDermott - out (right calf strain)

Mavericks: Luka Doncic - questionable (right ankle sprain), Derrick Jones Jr. - questionable (left shoulder strain), Maxi Kleber - questionable (sore left knee)

Last Meeting

Feb. 25, 2024: Indiana snapped a seven-game Dallas winning streak by posting a 133-111 win over the Mavericks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

While the Pacers led the entirety of the second half, a 23-8 scoring run in the fourth quarter created the wide final margin.

The Pacers shot 55.9 percent as a team, and the Mavericks went 47.1 percent from the field. Both teams made 14 3-pointers.

Myles Turner scored a season-high 33 points on 10-for-15 shooting, and Tyrese Haliburton logged 17 points and 10 assists for the Blue & Gold. Pacers rookie Ben Sheppard had a huge game, scoring a career-best 15 points by making all five of his 3-point attempts.

Luka Doncic topped the Mavericks with 33 points, and Kyrie Iriving supplied 29 points.

The Pacers won the rebounding margin 46-38 and outscored the Mavericks 48-36 in the paint.

Noteworthy

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle served as the head coach of Dallas for 13 seasons, where he guided the Mavericks to the playoffs nine times, including the franchise’s first NBA title in 2011. Carlisle is the winningest coach in Mavericks history (555-478).

The Pacers and Mavericks have split their season series in each of the last five seasons.

Doug McDermott has missed the last three games for the Pacers due to a calf strain, and rookie Ben Sheppard has been sidelined for the last two games with an illness.

Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)

