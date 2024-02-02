Game Preview: Pacers vs Kings

Friday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Preview

After a two-game road trip, the Pacers (27-21) make a brief return to Indianapolis on Friday night to host the Sacramento Kings (27-19) on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Blue & Gold entered the week riding high off a three-game win streak, but return home having dropped two straight tight contests against two of the East's best teams. After a 129-124 loss on Tuesday night in Boston, the Pacers fell to the Knicks on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, 109-105.

While Indiana was playing from behind in Boston, the Pacers actually led for most of the night against the Knicks, stretching the margin to as many as 15 points before New York rallied. Ultimately, rebounding was the Pacers' downfall, as they lost the battle of the boards 60-44 overall and 24-9 on the offensive glass as the Knicks outscored Indiana 25-13 in second-chance points.

They will need a better showing on the boards on Friday against Sacramento. The Kings have the league's leading rebounder in Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis shared the frontcourt with Myles Turner for several seasons in Indiana — now Turner will be tasked with doing whatever he can to keep his good friend off the glass.

Sabonis and Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox were both All-Stars last season. Neither player was selected to the All-Star Game this year, even though both are having arguably better seasons.

The 6-11 Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists per game while shooting 61.6 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from 3-point range (career-best numbers in every category but scoring). The speedy Fox ranks ninth in the league in scoring at a career-best 27.2 points per game and is also averaging 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting the best 3-point percentage of his career (38 percent).

The Pacers and Kings will be linked for many years to come because of the monumental trade the two teams agreed to on Feb. 8, 2022, with the Pacers sending Sabonis to Sacramento for Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. So far, the deal has been a win-win for both sides, as Sabonis helped lead the Kings to their first playoff appearance in 16 years last season and Haliburton has emerged as a superstar in Indiana, earning two straight All-Star appearances, including a starting nod this season.

Haliburton was not able to play two weeks ago when the Pacers visited Sacramento, so Friday will be his only chance in the regular season to square off against his former team. The 23-year-old returned to action on Tuesday after missing five straight and 10 of 11 games with a left hamstring strain. He has been on a minutes restriction, playing just 22 minutes in each of his first two games back and sitting out the fourth quarter of both contests. Haliburton finished with 13 points and 10 assists in Boston and had 15 points, five assists, and two blocks on Thursday in New York.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G - Tyrese Haliburton, G - Buddy Hield, F - Aaron Nesmith, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner

Kings: G - De'Aaron Fox, G - Kevin Huerter, F - Harrison Barnes, F - Keegan Murray, C - Domantas Sabonis

Injury Report

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton - questionable (left hamstring strain injury management), Bennedict Mathurin - questionable (right great toe sprain), Jalen Smith - questionable (low back spasms), Myles Turner - questionable (mid back spasms)

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov - questionable (right ankle sprain)

Last Meeting

Jan. 18, 2024: Seven players reached double figures as an undermanned Indiana team outplayed a full-strength Kings team for most of the night then withstood a late rally to hold on for a 126-121 victory.

Second-year guard Bennedict Mathurin scored a team-high 25 points to go along with four assists and two blocks. Veteran point guard T.J. McConnell tallied a double-double with 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 10 assists. Myles Turner was his usual self, contributing 18 points. Big man Jalen Smith battled through an upset stomach to register a double-double of his own with 17 points and 13 rebounds. And rookie forward Jarace Walker scored a career-high 15 points off the bench, going 6-for-13 from the field and 3-for-8 from 3-point range.

"McConnell set the tone," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after the win. "He was in the paint the entire first half and continued attacking it in the second. And then I thought Mathurin was terrific in the second half as well. He had strong drives, he had and-ones, he had a difficult pull-up on the left baseline, he had a big three up top."

Kevin Huerter led all scorers with 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting (7-of-12 from 3-point range). Keegan Murray added 27 points and nine rebounds, while De'Aaron Fox tallied 24 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Noteworthy

With a win on Friday, Indiana would sweep the season series with Sacramento for the first time since 2017-18.

The Pacers are 2-7 this season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Indiana traded Chris Duarte, the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, to Sacramento last summer in exchange for two second-round picks.

Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

