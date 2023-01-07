Game Preview: Pacers vs. Hornets

Sunday, Jan. 8 at 5:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Preview
After the most recent victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana Pacers veteran center Myles Turner called the energy at home this season “terrific.”
Turner also added it’s the loudest he’s heard the Indianapolis arena, consistently, since the organization drafted him in 2015.
The Pacers aim to continue riding those positive vibes when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.
Indiana (22-18) has won five of its last six games and seven of the last nine. The Blue & Gold are currently on a five-game home winning streak, and are 14-7 overall when playing in Indianapolis.
Over the past six games, the Pacers are shooting 50.1 percent from the floor, 39.6 percent from 3-point range and are averaging a league-best 125.2 points per game.
While the Pacers are hot, the Hornets (11-29) have struggled all season long. Currently, Charlotte has the second-worst record in the East -- ahead of just the Detroit Pistons (11-30).
Charlotte hasn’t won more than two games in a row this season, which they’ve only accomplished once. In both November and December, the Hornets had eight-game losing streaks.
The Pacers enter the game coming off a 108-99 Friday night win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
While the Pacers’ offense has made plenty of headlines this season, it was the defense that made the difference down the stretch as they didn’t allow a field goal in the last 7:31 of the game. In the final six minutes, the Pacers outscored the Trail Blazers 15-2 to bounce back from Wednesday's overtime loss at the Philadelphia 76ers.
Six Pacers scored in double figures against Portland, with rookie Bennedict Mathurin scoring a team-high 19 points. Myles Turner added 17 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks, while Tyrese Haliburton collected 15 points and 12 assists for the Blue & Gold.
Haliburton continues to lead the league in assists (389) while Mathurin has the most points of any bench player (697) and guard Buddy Hield has the most 3-point makes (154).
The Hornets enter Sunday's matchup coming off possibly their best win of the season, as they beat the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14), 138-109, on Friday. In that game, the Hornets scored 51 points in the first quarter – tying the NBA record for most points in an opening period – before cruising to the win.
Against the Bucks, shooting guard Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points while LaMelo Ball, who was an All-Star last season, scored 24 points to go along with 12 assists.
Ball, who has played just 16 games this season due to injuries, is averaging 23.7 points, 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebunds per game to lead the Hornets while Rozier is averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.
As a team the Hornets are averaging just 111.3 points per game – 25th in the league – and have the fifth-worst defensive rating (114.8).
Injuries have plagued much of the Hornets’ 2022-2023 season.
Against the Pacers, the Hornets will be without Kelly Oubre Jr., their team’s second-highest scorer. Oubre, who had a double-double in the first game against the Pacers earlier this season, had hand surgery on Thursday to repair a torn ligament.
Another key player that could sit out for the Hornets on Sunday is forward Gordon Hayward, who injured his left hamstring on Monday and hasn’t played since. Hayward has played in just 21 games this season due to various injuries.
Projected Starters
Pacers: G - Tyrese Haliburton, G - Andrew Nembhard, F - Buddy Hield, F - Aaron Nesmith, C - Myles Turner
Hornets: G- LaMelo Ball, G - Terry Rozier, F - Jalen McDaniels, F - P.J. Washington, C - Mason Plumlee
Injury Report
Pacers: Jalen Smith - questionable (sore right hand), Daniel Theis - out (right knee surgery), Kendall Brown - out (right tibia stress reaction)
Hornets: Gordon Hayward - doubtful (left hamstring soreness), Kelly Oubre Jr. - out (left hand surgery)
Last Meeting
Nov. 16, 2022: The Pacers outscored the Hornets 21-9 in the final fives minutes of play to earn a 125-113 Eastern Conference road win.
Charlotte led by three at halftime before the teams were knotted at 90 going into the final frame.
The teams were tied at 104 with 4:58 left in the game before the Pacers went on a 9-2 run to get some separation before holding on for the win.
Six Pacers scored in double digits, led by 22 points from Haliburton while Mathurin and Turner each chipped in 20. Both Haliburton (11 assists) and Turner (10 rebounds) also secured double-doubles.
Indiana shot 53.7 percent overall to Charlotte’s 45.7 percent. The Pacers went to the free throw line often, making 25 of 31 shots.
Ball topped the Hornets with 26 points and Washington added 24 points.
Noteworthy
- Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Isaiah Jackson, who played in games for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants earlier this week, will be available for the Pacers on Sunday against the Hornets.
- Indiana owns an all-time record of 71-51 over the Hornets and are 46-16 when playing them in Indianapolis.
- Hayward, an Indianapolis native and former star at Brownsburg High School and Butler University, has not played against the Pacers yet this season due to injuries.
- Plumlee was born in Fort Wayne and attended Warsaw High School before transferring to Christ School in Arden, North Carolina.
- The Pacers will complete their season series with the Hornets on March 20 in Charlotte.
TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)
Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)
