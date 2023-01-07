Game Preview: Pacers vs. Hornets

Game Preview

Charlotte hasn’t won more than two games in a row this season, which they’ve only accomplished once. In both November and December, the Hornets had eight-game losing streaks.



The Pacers enter the game coming off a 108-99 Friday night win over the Portland Trail Blazers.



While the Pacers’ offense has made plenty of headlines this season, it was the defense that made the difference down the stretch as they didn’t allow a field goal in the last 7:31 of the game. In the final six minutes, the Pacers outscored the Trail Blazers 15-2 to bounce back from Wednesday's overtime loss at the Philadelphia 76ers.



Six Pacers scored in double figures against Portland, with rookie Bennedict Mathurin scoring a team-high 19 points. Myles Turner added 17 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks, while Tyrese Haliburton collected 15 points and 12 assists for the Blue & Gold.



Haliburton continues to lead the league in assists (389) while Mathurin has the most points of any bench player (697) and guard Buddy Hield has the most 3-point makes (154).



The Hornets enter Sunday's matchup coming off possibly their best win of the season, as they beat the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14), 138-109, on Friday. In that game, the Hornets scored 51 points in the first quarter – tying the NBA record for most points in an opening period – before cruising to the win.



Against the Bucks, shooting guard Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points while LaMelo Ball, who was an All-Star last season, scored 24 points to go along with 12 assists.



Ball, who has played just 16 games this season due to injuries, is averaging 23.7 points, 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebunds per game to lead the Hornets while Rozier is averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.



As a team the Hornets are averaging just 111.3 points per game – 25th in the league – and have the fifth-worst defensive rating (114.8).



Injuries have plagued much of the Hornets’ 2022-2023 season.



Against the Pacers, the Hornets will be without Kelly Oubre Jr., their team’s second-highest scorer. Oubre, who had a double-double in the first game against the Pacers earlier this season, had hand surgery on Thursday to repair a torn ligament.



Another key player that could sit out for the Hornets on Sunday is forward Gordon Hayward, who injured his left hamstring on Monday and hasn’t played since. Hayward has played in just 21 games this season due to various injuries.