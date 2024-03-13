Game Preview: Pacers vs Bulls

Wednesday, March 13 at 7:30 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Preview

After sweeping a two-game road trip with a pair of impressive victories, the Pacers (37-29) return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a three-game homestand that begins on Wednesday against Chicago (31-34).

After winning on Sunday in Orlando and again on Tuesday in Oklahoma City, Indiana has moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 16 games remaining. That's an important position, as the top six teams in the final standings automatically qualify for the playoffs and avoid having to take part in the Play-In Tournament.

The biggest key to the Pacers' recent success has been their defense. They held Orlando to just 97 points on 37.5 percent shooting on Sunday night, then followed that up by limiting the Thunder to just 17 first quarter points en route to a 121-111 victory in Oklahoma City. The Pacers limited OKC to 43.4 points and just three fastbreak points on Tuesday.

Veteran center Myles Turner has been anchoring the defense. The 6-11 center has shown why he has twice led the NBA in blocks, swatting 14 shots over his last three games. He now has 1,239 career blocks, just six shy of Jermaine O'Neal's franchise record.

The Bulls had won three straight and four of five before dropping their past two contests on Saturday in Los Angeles against the Clippers and back home on Monday against the Mavericks.

Despite having three projected starters (Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, and Patrick Williams) sidelined due to surgery, the Bulls remain in ninth place in the East and in position to still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs via the Play-In.

Veteran stalwarts DeMar DeRozan (23 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game) and Nikola Vucevic (18.1 points and 10.7 rebounds) lead Chicago's offensive attack, but 24-year-old guard Coby White has also enjoyed a breakout season. The seventh overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, White is averaging 19.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists -- all career highs -- while shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G - Tyrese Haliburton, G - Andrew Nembhard, F - Aaron Nesmith, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner

Bulls: G - Coby White, G - Ayo Dosunmu, F - Alex Caruso, F - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic

Injury Report

Pacers: James Johnson - questionable (illness), Bennedict Mathurin - out (right shoulder labral tear), Doug McDermott - out (right calf strain)

Bulls: Torrey Craig - probable (right ankle sprain), Julian Phillips - questionable (sore right foot), Lonzo Ball - out (left knee surgery), Zach LaVine - out (right midfoot surgery), Patrick Williams - out (left midfoot surgery)

Last Meeting

Dec. 28, 2023: Tyrese Haliburton's historic night lifted Indiana to a 120-104 win over the Bulls in Chicago. Haliburton tallied 21 points, 20 assists, and zero turnovers in the win, becoming just the second player ever to have 20 points and 20 assists without a giveaway in a game.

"I just have done a terrible job taking care of the ball lately, so it's good to see zero turnovers again," Haliburton said of his performance. "And you don't get 20 assists without guys making shots. So just spreading the ball around, if guys are making shots for me a lot of guys are contributing."

Myles Turner had a team-high 24 points to go along with six rebounds and three blocks in the victory. Buddy Hield added 19 points off the bench while going 5-for-10 from 3-point range, Jalen Smith added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Bennedict Mathurin scored 15.

Patrick Williams scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting for Chicago. DeMar DeRozan added 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

Noteworthy

The Pacers and Bulls are tied 1-1 on the season, with the road team winning both games. The Bulls won 112-105 on Oct. 30 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse before Indiana got revenge on Dec. 28 in Chicago. After Wednesday, they will meet once more on March 27 in Chicago.

With a win on Wednesday, Indiana would secure a winning record at home for the season. The Pacers had a winning record on their home floor for 31 consecutive seasons from 1989-90 to 2019-20, but had a losing record at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in each of the last three seasons.

The Bulls roster features two former Pacers: Torrey Craig (2021-22) and Terry Taylor (2021-23). The Pacers have two former Bulls in Doug McDermott (2014-17) and James Johnson (2009-11).

Indiana is just 2-9 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

