Game Preview: Pacers vs Bucks (Game 4)

Sunday, April 28 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Preview

The Indiana Pacers have the Milwaukee Bucks right where they want them heading into Game 4.

Up 2-1 in their best-of-seven first-round series, the sixth-seeded Pacers can maintain home-court advantage and put the No. 3 Bucks’ backs against the wall with a win on Sunday in Indianapolis.

If Game 4 resembles Game 3 in any way, the energy at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will reverberate throughout the state from tip to final buzzer.

Game 3, a 121-118 Pacers overtime win, had everything a basketball fan could want: competitive play, jaw-dropping highlights, and clutch performances by stars.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle best summed up the events of Game 3 during postgame interviews.

“The playoffs are insanity,” Carlisle said.

After the Bucks overcame a 19-point deficit in the second half, and veteran forward Khris Middleton sent the game into overtime with a 3-pointer at the end of regulation, the Pacers dug in during extra time.

With 1.6 seconds left, Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton -- playing in his first ever home playoff game -- got a floater to fall through contact before making a free throw to seal it.

The game-winner capped a historic night for Halibuton, who became the fourth player in Pacers playoff history to record a triple-double by logging 18 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Haliburton’s 16 assists were also the second-most ever by a Pacer in a playoff game, as he finished one short of tying Mark Jackson’s franchise mark set in 1998.

On top of Haliburton's memorable performance, and other clutch plays by other players like Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith down the stretch, Myles Turner posted a career playoff-high 29 points for the Blue & Gold in Game 3.

Turner, who has played for the Pacers since 2015, said he hopes the environment from Game 3 carries over into the rest of the playoff home games and that it makes a difference for the players.

"That was unreal, bro. Don’t get me started,” Turner said postgame. “That was everything I hoped for. I wouldn’t say worth the five-year wait — I wish it was here sooner, but it was definitely just an amazing atmosphere to play in. Just for my family to be able to experience that this time of year, it was really cool. For the guys that haven’t been here for the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs, this was a great introduction for them. It’s only going to get crazier. It was amazing. Just energetic the entire game, never really was any lows. It was cool.”

Without two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton stepped up on the offensive end for the Bucks, posting 42 points on 16-for-29 shooting while collecting 10 rebounds. Antetokounmpo hasn’t played yet this postseason and his status remains in question as he recovers from a calf injury.

Another injury to monitor will be Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard, who momentarily left Game 3 in the first quarter with what he described as an Achilles issue. Lillard still had 28 points on Friday despite the injury.

Regardless of Sunday's outcome, the Pacers will play in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum for Game 5 on Tuesday, with a start time still to be announced by the league.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G - Tyrese Haliburton, G - Andrew Nembhard, F - Aaron Nesmith, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner

Bucks: G - Patrick Beverley, G - Malik Beasley, F - Khris Middleton, F - Bobby Portis, C - Brook Lopez

Injury Report

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin - out (right shoulder labral tear)

Bucks: Khris Middleton - probable (right ankle sprain), Giannis Antetokounmpo - doubtful (left soleus strain), Damian Lillard - doubtful (right Achilles tendinitis), Chris Livingston - out (non-COVID illness)

Last Meeting

April 26, 2024: In a wildly entertaining Game 3, the Pacers outlasted the Bucks 121-118 in overtime at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

After giving up a 19-point lead, the Pacers led by three in the final seconds of regulation before Bucks forward Khris Middleton drilled a 3-pointer right before the buzzer to push the game into extra minutes.

Extra time started out wacky, including a possession in which the Pacers pulled down five strong offensive rebounds, but the Blue & Gold stayed locked in.

Tied at 118 with 6.7 seconds left in overtime, Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton sprinted up the court, got a floater to fall through contact with 1.6 ticks on the clock and hit the ensuing free throw to end the game.

Haliburton became just the fourth Pacers player to record a triple-double in the playoffs, finishing with 18 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds, and Myles Turner recorded a playoff-best 29 points in the win.

Middleton scored 42 points (16-for-29 shooting) to anchor the Bucks, Damian Lillard added 28, and Bobby Portis chipped in 17.

Six players scored in double figures for the Pacers, including all five starters. Indiana’s bench outscored Milwaukee’s reserves 28-6.

The Pacers outrebounded the Bucks 50-43 and outscored the visitors 12-4 in fast-break points.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have never won two straight home games after splitting their first two games on the road to open a playoff series. They’re 0-10 all-time in those situations.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlislie has 65 career playoff wins and is one short of tying Billy Cunnigham for the 16th most in NBA coaching history.

Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: TNT - Announcers TBA

Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Tickets