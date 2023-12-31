Game Preview: Pacers at Bucks

Monday, Jan. 1 at 8:00 PM ET at Fiserv Forum

Game Preview

On New Year’s Day, you can also expect fireworks between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Indiana (17-14) opens the 2024 portion of its schedule on Monday in Wisconsin when they take on the Eastern Conference second-place Bucks (24-8) at Fiserv Forum.

The Pacers have a 2-1 record against the Bucks this season, with the Blue & Gold winning the first two – including a thrilling In-Season Tournament Semifinal victory on Dec. 7 – before the Bucks claimed game three on Dec. 13.

Now, the two highest-scoring teams in the NBA will play twice in three days: Monday in Milwaukee and Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers enter the contest boasting a three-game winning streak, while the Bucks have won back-to-back games.

Milwaukee has dominated at home this season, posting a 16-2 record on their court. The Bucks have won nine of their last 10 game, and had a December record of 11-2 overall.

Indiana has kept playing at a historic offensive pace -- continuing to lead the league by scoring 126.1 points per game -- but a much-improved defense has recently turned heads. Over their last five games, the Pacers have a defensive rating of 115.2, which is significantly better than when the team was the worst in the league just a few weeks ago and its current defensive rating of 120.6 for the season.

Another key component to the current Blue & Gold winning streak has been the mesmerizing play of Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton has played at a historic level over his last two games, compiling 43 points, 43 assists and just two turnovers total.

In a 140-123 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday in Indianapolis, Haliburton dished out 23 assists to tie Jamaal Tinsely’s Pacers franchise record set in 2001 for most assists in a single game. Haliburton also became just the third player to achieve the feat of 20+ points and 20+ assists in back-to-back games, joining Hall-of-Famers Magic Johnson (1984) and John Stockton (1990).

Also against New York, Myles Turner scored 28 points, Aaron Nesmith made a career-best seven 3-pointers en route to 25 points, and Bennedict Mathurin dropped 20 points off the bench. The Pacers had a season-best 40 assists as a team against the Knicks.

Haliburton has put together a trio of strong performances against Milwaukee this season, averaging 26 points and 10.7 assists against the Bucks. Turner has also played well in the matchup, putting up 23.0 points and 8.3 rebounds on average.

Like the Pacers, the Bucks score at a break-neck pace, ranking second in the league in points per game at 125.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has put up monster numbers against the Pacers this season, averaging 51.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists across three games. On Dec. 13, Antetokounmpo scored a franchise-record 64 points on 20 made field goals while going 24-for-32 from the free throw line.

Milwaukee enters the New Year’s Day clash coming off a 119-111 win at the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-14) on Friday. Antetokounmpo registered 34 points and 16 rebounds in the win and Lillard logged 31 points for the Bucks.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G - Tyrese Haliburton, G - Andrew Nembhard, F - Aaron Nesmith, F - Jalen Smith, C - Myles Turner

Bucks: G - Damian Lillard, G - Malik Beasley, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

Injury Report

Pacers: Bruce Brown - doubtful (right knee bone bruise)

Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp - questionable (non-COVID illness), Thanasis Antetokounmpo - out (personal reasons), Jae Crowder - out (left adductor surgery)

Last Meeting

Dec. 13, 2023: Getting revenge for a semifinals In-Season Tournament loss just a week prior, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a franchise-record 64 points en route to a 140-125 victory over the Pacers at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks led by seven points going into the fourth quarter before dropping 39 points in the final frame to snap a two-game losing streak against the Blue & Gold.

Antetokounmpo shot 20-for-28 from the field and pulled down 14 rebounds, while Damian Lillard added 21 points, Bobby Portis logged 19, and Khris Middleton chipped in 11. Antetokounmpo’s 64 points were the most ever scored by a player against the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner each scored 22 points for the Pacers, which shot 45 percent from the field to the Bucks’ 53.9 percent.

With the win, the Bucks extended their home winning streak to 11 straight games.

Key bench players Jalen Smith (knee bone bruise, heel contusion) and Andrew Nembhard (knee bone bruise) both missed the game due to injuries.

Noteworthy

Tyrese Haliburton has 23 double-doubles this season, which is the most by a guard and is tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the most double-doubles by any player in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee has won six straight games at home.

The Pacers haven't beaten the Bucks in a season series since the 2017-18.

Since shaking up the starting lineup on Dec. 26, the Pacers are 3-0.

Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield is four 3-pointers away from making 1,800 for his career. He would be just the 25th player all-time to accomplish the feat.

Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)

