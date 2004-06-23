Scot Pollard Page

Scouting Report:

Though Pacers hoped he could move into the starting lineup when acquired from Sacramento prior to the 2003-04 season for Brad Miller, he never quite found a home in the rotation, but that should change this season as the veteran reported to camp in much better shape and more mentally prepared for a backup role. The goal is to rebuild his reputation as a high-energy, physical hustle player that made him a locker-room and fan favorite in Sacramento. The Pacers need a player of his size, strength and experience in the frontcourt, but it remains to be seen if Pollard will find a way to regain his edge.