Player Review 2021: Edmond Sumner

Age: 25

Years Pro: 4

Status: Team option for 2021-22 season.

Key Stats: Appeared in 53 games this season and started 24. Set new career highs in minutes played (16.2), points per game (7.5), 3-point percentage (.398), and free throw percentage (.819).

It has been an impressive first four years in the NBA for Edmond Sumner. Because of his hard work and hustle, the speedy shooting guard has improved his overall stats — and playing time — each season.

After appearing in just 31 games the previous year, Sumner's appearances increased under former Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren. His solid defense and "run-and-gun" style of offense fit well in Bjorkgren's up-tempo system. The former Xavier standout could have seen even more playing time had an early-season illness and a late-season left knee contusion not occurred.

However, from Feb. 25 to May 3, the guard appeared in 35 consecutive games for the Blue & Gold, sometimes starting in relief of other injured guards. During that stretch, he spent 11 minutes or more on the floor in all but one game. Oftentimes, his energy kicked the squad into another gear when they needed it most.

PHOTO GALLERY: Edmond Sumner's 2020-21 Season in Photos »

Sumner's hustle gels nicely with T.J. McConnell on the Pacers' second unit. The guard is not afraid to take the rock to the rim regardless of who stands in the way. McConnell and other teammates frequently noticed Sumner in transition, leading to several easy buckets throughout the year for the Detroit native.

The former Fort Wayne Mad Ant hit the double figures 17 times this season, reaching the 20-point mark twice. The occurrences happened in a string of back-to-back games for the Blue & Gold on April 24 and 25.

Technically speaking, Sumner will never exceed his 1.000 field goal percentage posted during his first year playing for Indiana. He appeared in just one game and made his only field goal attempt. However, discounting that year, Sumner eclipsed the 50 percent shooting mark for the first time in his career this year, connecting on an average of 2.8 shots per game out of 5.3 attempts (.525).

He also was underrated from deep, finishing with the team's fourth-highest 3-point percentage on the team (.398). He made four triples in a game two times this year. Both happened against his hometown team — the Detroit Pistons.

Photo Credit: Matt Kryger

Although he has improved over every year, one facet of Sumner's game that could improve is his offensive consistency. In a 17-game stretch from Feb. 24 to March 22, he finished in double figures just three times. He then posted seven double-digit performances over his next 10. At points, the guard sometimes appeared too fast and out of control. Rather than kicking out to reset the offense, he attempted to finish an awkward, low-percentage shot over an established defender. These wild shots also led to some harrowing tumbles to the hardwood, making him a bit more susceptible to bumps and bruises throughout the season. During his exit interviews, he expressed his interest in working on this during the offseason.

"You can never be a good enough shooter," he said. "That's something I want to add to (my game). Definitely as an off-the-dribble shooter, and even working on my catch-and-shooting. So, I'm definitely going to attack it the same."

While his status for the upcoming year is technically unknown, Sumner also stated that the Pacers' front office expressed interest in picking up the third-year option on his current contract. The guard stated that he's a "loyal guy" and "wants to be a Pacer" for a large portion of his career. Given his penchant for improving every year, he would be welcomed back without question.